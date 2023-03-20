A good laugh is one of the most therapeutic things in life. It relieves stress and brightens up even the most difficult days one might be facing. Comedy movies are a great source for a good laugh and a good comedy movie can always help smile away your worries. This genre of film is one of the oldest ones in the film industry and in its earlier forms, was mostly slapstick comedy. However, comedy flicks today have evolved into so much more. Nowadays, comedy films consist of a lot more intellectual content than they used to before. This makes them both amusing and thought-provoking at the same time. With the advent of OTT platforms, these films have also become more accessible to us. Amazon Prime Video has a great collection of comedy movies to keep the laughter rolling.

Here is a list of some of the top-rated comedy movies on Amazon Prime Video that will lighten your heart with laughter.

#1 Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

Sonia’s husband Darius is a hitman. When her husband falls in trouble, Sonia seeks help from Michael Bryce, their former bodyguard. The trio then sets out to save Europe from a maniac. Directed by Patrick Hughes, this film stars Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds, and Samuel L Jackson in plot-defining roles.

IMDb rating: 6.1/10

#2 The Gentlemen

Crime comedies are a rarity in the industry and Guy Ritchie is a master of them. This is an insanely funny movie that is engaging throughout and doesn’t have a single second of boredom. This movie is about an American gangster who tries to sell his illegal business which turns the underworld of London upside down. This movie stars Charlie Hunman, Matthew McConaughey and Colin Farrell in lead roles.

IMDb rating: 7.8/10

#3 Instant Family

When a couple with no children decide to adopt three siblings, they are in for the ride of their lives. The movie revolves around them giving their best efforts to the children, but they still seem to have the hardest time with them. This movie stars Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Merced, Gustavo Escobar, and Julianna Gamiz. It is directed by Sean Anders.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

#4 The Dictator

Starring Sacha Baron, The Dictator takes you on a crazy ride. Aladeen, a brutal dictator, visits the United States to address the United Nations Security Council. This movie is a light-hearted take on world politics directed by Larry Charles.

IMDb rating: 6.4/10

#5 Bullet Train

This action-packed comedy with its stunning visuals is a very entertaining watch. Set in a bullet train travelling through Japan, the plot revolves around the different grudges and missions amongst a group of assassins who happen to be aboard the train. This film stars Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry, and others. It is directed by David Leitch.

IMDb rating: 7.3/10

