Netflix is one of the leading OTT platforms when it comes to web series. The myriad of genres and languages keeps getting better and expanding with each passing month. Without a doubt, Netflix series are worth renewing our subscriptions for every month. The current top 10 trending web series on Netflix are worth binging for their gripping plotlines, striking visuals, and more. From spine-chilling thrillers to romcoms, this list will cater to all your moods.

Here are the top 10 trending web series on Netflix you have at your disposal.

Rana Naidu

Rana Naidu is a problem solver for the rich and famous. He is quick to solve any given problem, however, the problem he cannot handle is his own ex-convict father. Based on the series Ray Donovan, this suspenseful drama features eminent actors like Rana Daggubati, Venkatesh Daggubati, Surveen Chawla, and others in significant roles.

The Glory

Moon Dong-eun was bullied her whole high school life by a group of friends. Traumatised by the events, she decides to take revenge on the ones who caused her misery. The new season will showcase her plans in full motion. Directed by Ahn Gil-ho, this Korean revenge drama stars Song Hye-kyo, Lee Do-hyun, Lim Ji-yeon, and others in plot-centric roles.

You

Joe Goldberg is a dangerously charming young man, who goes to extreme measures when he is obsessed with someone. He uses every internet tool at his disposal to get close to them. The critically acclaimed series stars Penn Badgley in the titular role. Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble created the series. Season 4 part 2 of the series is currently streaming on Netflix.

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

The docuseries investigates the enigma behind MH370, a plane with 239 people, that mysteriously disappeared into thin air. It attempts to understand one of the greatest mysteries known to the modern world. The series is scheduled to air in three parts.

Sex Life

A suburban mother of two in a fulfilling marriage encounters her wild past, which takes her on a trip down memory lane. Sarah Shahi, Mike Vogel, Adam Demos, and others star in the English rom-com series, created by Stacy Rukeyser.

Wednesday

Follows Wednesday Addams’ as she explores her newly discovered psychic abilities. She uses it to stop a killing spree and solve a crime that her father is falsely accused of. The English fantasy series stars Jenna Ortega, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White, Emma Myers, and others in prominent roles. Alfred Gough and Miles Millar created the series.

Class

Three students from a poor neighbourhood join an exclusive high school for the Delhi elite, where they uncover dark secrets and rumours and also witness a murder. The cast of this trending Netflix Original web series includes Gurfateh Pirzada, Piyush Khati, Anjali Sivaraman and others in lead roles.

True Beauty

Lim Ju-Kyung was always bullied for her looks and decided to shift schools. She transforms herself into a gorgeous goddess by mastering the art of makeup and quickly rises to fame at her new school. Moon Ga-young, Cha Eun-Woo, and Hwang In-Youp star in lead roles in the Korean series. Kim Sang-hyub directed the series.

Khakee: The Bihar Chapter

A righteous cop finds himself navigating a deadly case as he tries to pursue a horrendous criminal in Bihar. The Hindi crime drama stars Karan Tacker, Avinash Tiwary, Nikita Dutta, and others in pivotal roles. Bhav Dhulia directed the series.

Crash Course in Romance

An ambitious star teacher crosses paths with an ex-national athlete, who runs a grocery store. Despite being polar opposites the two eventually form a bond. The Korean rom-com series stars Jeon Do-yeon, Jung Kyung-ho, Lee Bong-ryun, Oh Eui-Sik, and other notable actors. Yoo Je-won directed the series.

