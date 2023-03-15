If you want to know what new entertainment the OTT platforms have prepared for this week, then you have come to the right place. By the looks of it, this week’s new releases will keep us well entertained without a doubt. From the renewal of hit series like Rocket Boys and Locked to animated series like Agent Elivs, these web series releasing this week of March on OTT are worth the wait. Grab some drinks and munchies and get the entertainment train going for this new week with these fresh releases.

Here is the list of web series releasing this week of March on OTT.

Rocket Boys- Season 2

Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai are two brilliant men who highly contributed to India’s history. They gave unforgettable gifts to the future of the nation. Starring Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh, Regina Cassandra, Saba Azad, and other famed actors, this epic historical drama is created by Nikkhil Advani.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 16 March 2023

Locked- Chapter 2

Resuming the journey of turmoil in the life of Dr Anand Chakravarthy, who gets locked in his own home. Mystery, thriller, betrayal, and confusion are to be witnessed in the new season. Satyadev Kancharana stars in the plot-centric role. Samyuktha Hornadu, Sri Lakshmi, and Keshav Deepak appear in supporting roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 17 March 2023

Am I Next

The family of 14-year-old Honey gripples in horror when they find out she was raped and is now pregnant. A long court battle ensues to seek Honey’s right to terminate the pregnancy. Directed by Rahat Kazmi, this crime drama features Anushka Sen, Neelu Dogra, Swaroopa Ghosh, and others in significant roles.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 17 March 2023

Agent Elvis

Upon joining a secret government spy agenda, Elvis trades his jumpsuit for a jet pack. He strives to battle evil troops to ensure the country’s safety. Created by Priscilla Presley and John Eddie, this series is inspired by the late singer Elvis Presley. Eminent actors Matthew McConaughey, Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, and others star as voice actors.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 March 2023

Maestro in Blue

Following a musician as he reaches a picturesque island to perform at a festival. He finds an unexpected romantic interest and deals with unforeseen problems. The ensemble cast includes Christoforos Papakaliatis, Haris Alexiou, Maria Kavoyianni and others playing significant roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 March 2023

Pop Kaun?

Sahil is the arrogant son of a well-known politician. He name-drops his dad to impress others and to get away with things. However, one unfortunate day he finds out he is adopted. Kunal Kemmu, Johny Lever, Saurabh Shukla, Rajpal Naurang Yadav, and others feature eminent roles.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 17 March 2023

Seven

When a group of five friends take holiday to a hill station, they soon come across some an accident, two dead bodies and a lot of cash. What presumes next makes a thrilling watch. The main cast of this Begalis series includes Gaurav Chakrabarty, Rahul Arunoday Banerjee, Ridhima Ghosh, and others.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 17 March 2023

DOM- Season 2

Victor is a police officer, who has committed his life to fight narcotics. However, his son Pedro is a drug addict, who grows up to lead Rio de Janeiro’s most wanted crime group. Created by Breno Silveira, this Portuguese series stars Gabriel Leone, Flávio Tolezani, Raquel Villar, and others in plot-defining roles.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 17 March 2023

Shadow and Bone- Season 2

Alina discovers that she possesses mythological powers, that are capable of turning into a curse. She now has to fight bigger battles and face countless betrayals, to save her world. Based on a book by Leigh Bardugo, this fantasy drama features Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Archie Renaux, and others in leading roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 March 2023

Let us know which one of these web series releasing this week of March on OTT you are most excited to watch. Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more OTT updates.