With the OTT platforms updating their content duly, every week is a new adventurous ride of entertainment. This week is no less, as entertainment platforms are fully prepared to coddle their audiences with the best movies. These fun-packed entertainers range across broad genres and languages. So, be fully prepared to experience high-octane entertainment, by catching up with these movies releasing on OTT this week of March. Much-awaited movies like Vaathi, Black Adam, and The Whale, starring famed actors are being added to digital platforms this week.

Here is the list of movies releasing on OTT this week of March.

Writer Padmabhushan

A charming story about Padmabhushan, an aspiring writer from Vijaywada. As he tries to establish his career, he deals with his family, love interest, and several other people. Featuring Ashish Vidyarthi, Tina Shilparaj, Suhas, and other notable actors, this comedy-drama is directed by Shanmukha Prashanth.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 17 March 2023

Vaathi

Balamurugan is a young teacher, who fights against the privatization of education, in a vintage India. Written and directed by Venky Atluri, this coming-of-age period drama stars Dhanush, Samyuktha Menon, Samyuktha Menon, Samuthirakani, Tanikella Bharani, and other notable actors, in leading roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 March 2023

Gandhada Gudi

Two friends visit an island, undisturbed by human interference. From underwater exploration, and hiking through dense forests to exotic flora, fauna, and unseen bird species, the friends experience the true bliss of nature. Featuring the late Puneeth Rajkumar, and Amardeep Chahal, the movie was directed by Amoghavarsha, who also plays one of the leads.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 17 March 2023

Kuttey

Tension ensues as three stray gangs happen to cross paths, on a rainy night, in Mumbai’s outskirts. Starring notable actors like Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, and others, in plot-centric roles. This Hindi action thriller is directed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 16 March 2023

Caught Out: Crime Corruption Cricket

India’s biggest match-fixing scandal, from the 1990s and the 2000s, is documented in the series. During this time every youth dreamed of becoming a cricket star, however, this gave rise to a dark conspiracy. It follows how journalists investigated the scam and the stardom, that was caught in the act.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 March 2023

Sathi Gani Rendu Ekaralu

Sathi tries to make the most of a bad situation when he finds a dead man, in a car. He takes the dead man’s money, however, this leads him to be the suspected murderer. Directed by Abhinav Reddy Danda, this crime thriller stars Vennela Kishore and Bithiri Sathi, in significant roles.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 17 March 2023

Black Adam

5,000 years after gaining mighty powers and imprisonment, Black Adam is finally free of his earthly confinement. Now he has unleashed his full power on earth, to do justice on his own terms. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, this DC film stars Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Shahi, Noah Centineo, and others. It is a spin-off of Shazam, from the DC universe.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: 15 March 2023

The Whale

Charlie is an Obese English teacher, from a small town in Idaho. He locks himself in his apartment and persists to eat his way, to death. Nevertheless, as the last prospect of redemption, he attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter. Featuring the eminent actor Brendan Fraser in the lead, this English drama also stars Sadie Sink, Hong Chau, and Sathya Sridharan, in prime roles. Darren Aronofsky directed this film.

OTT platform: SonyLIV

Release date: 16 March 2023

The Magician’s Elephant

Peter is an orphaned young boy, who reaches out to a fortune teller, to find out if his sister is alive. She advises seeking out a magician with an elephant, to help him solve his problems. He must then finish three difficult tasks. Directed by Wendy Rogers, this animated adventure film stars Noah Jupe, Pixie Davies, Benedict Wong, and others as voice actors.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 17 March 2023

