If you looking for educational and leisure activities to do this summer season, you have come to the right place. Vizag offers plenty of such activities, that are both fun and educational. From learning the art of pottery to making your favourite delicacies, there are plenty of engaging things to do for all age groups. Having said that, here are some fun activities to take up in Vizag this summer. Have a fun time learning!

Here is the list of some fun and educational activities you can take up in Vizag for an entertaining summer.

Pottery Classes

Relieving anxiety, natural painkilling, and increasing emotional stability are some benefits linked to pottery that make it a very sought-after activity. Keeping these aside, pottery is entirely fun when taken up with the right people. Madhyamaka Studio and Kummara Salivahana Pottery Park are two places in Vizag that let the city folk learn and enjoy this relaxing activity. Get yourself a pottery class and make your summer a fun learning experience!

Art and Craft Classes

Unlock the artist in you with some arts and crafts classes in Vizag. These fun learning classes will give your creativity a direction and help you make art pieces out of your imagination. Shanti Art Centre, Chitralekhanam Drawing Classes, and Jyotsna’s Drawing Classes are a few places in Vizag that will help the artist within you.

Yoga Classes

Yoga is undeniably one of the healthiest activities out there that you can take part in. The mindful activity originated in India about 5,000 years ago and has been an important part of the country and culture ever since. From improving your overall physical health to maintaining mental well-being, the number of benefits you can reap from this activity is countless. Kiran Yoga Centre, Swastika Yoga Studio, and Swaasa Yoga are a few places in Vizag where you can learn yoga.

Baking Classes

Desserts are everyone’s delights, so how about learning to bake some of them? Pooja’s baking & cooking classes, Alka’s Kitchen Academy, and Preeti’s Delights are some places in Vizag that can teach you how to master your favourite delicacies. You can even learn to make other savoury patisserie items.

Gardening Classes

Gardening has become one of the most loved activities in the past few years. And the reason for that is countless, among which improving the quality of life is on top. Vizag hosts several nurseries that not only house a wide range of plants but also teach the basics and fundamentals of gardening. So make your way here, and give life to countless plants with your knowledge.

