After the successful conduct of the Global Investors Summit 2023, the Visakhapatnam District administration and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation(GVMC) are ready to host the G20 summit meetings on 28 and 29 March 2023. The civic body held a press conference regarding the same this evening to brief the media about all the preparations to host the 2nd Infrastructure Working Group (IWG) meeting as a part of the G20 Summit. Visakhapatnam District Collector Dr A Mallikarjuna IAS, GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu, and City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth were present.

The theme of the 2nd IWG meeting is ‘Financing Cities of Tomorrow- Inclusive, Resilient and Sustainable.’ Collector Mallikarjuna informed that several Jan Bhagidhari events and programs have been arranged as curtain-raisers prior to the G20 Summit. These events aim at ensuring maximum participation from the citizens of the city, he added.

These events will commence with the City Yoga Drive on 18 March on the RK Beach Road and various other major parks of the city. It will be followed by a Vizag City Marathon on 19 March to demonstrate the vibe of the city and promote Vizag as a healthy city. On the occasion of the India vs Australia ODI match on the same day, the authorities plan to highlight the state’s art and culture outside the stadium and traditionally welcome the players of both teams.

The authorities have planned a student-inclusive mock G20 conclave for 22 March at Andhra University, aiming to create awareness amongst students and locals regarding the work procedures, objectives, and structure of the G20 council. AU students will partake in this mock session as representatives of G20 member countries

Sagaratheera Swachta, a mega beach clean-up drive, will be organised on the shores on 24 March, focussing to keep the city beaches clean. The clean-up drive would be carried out at all major beaches stretching between RK Beach and Bheemili. A free-to-register art competition will follow on 25 March. The district collector appealed to the young population of the city to partake in this event and showcase their talents. VMRDA Park, Lumbini Park near Appughar, and Tenneti Park have been chosen as the host locations for the art competitions.

The theme of the art competition is on the backdrop of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which translates to “One Earth, One Family, One Future.” Lastly, a mega cultural procession, Vizag Carnival, would be held on 26 March from RK Beach to Lumbini Park. This mega event aspires at promoting the tribal art and dance forms of Andhra Pradesh, such as Kuchipudi, Dhimsa, Buta Bommalu, Kolattam, Bhamakalpam, and Veeranatyam.

To encourage maximum public participation in all events, the authorities have announced various cash prizes for the participants. In view of the above events, several beautification projects, such as road laying and large-scale plantation, have been ongoing in the city to guarantee the grand success of the G20 Summit in Visakhapatnam.

