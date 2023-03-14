The offline sale of tickets for the India vs Australia ODI match commenced this morning at 10 am at three centres in Visakhapatnam. Cricket enthusiasts religiously formed long lines at the counters and tirelessly waited for their turn to get their hands on the tickets. The B Ground of the cricket stadium in PM Palem, GVMC Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium, and Rajiv Gandhi Krida Pranganam are the chosen locations for offline sales.

The Visakhapatnam City Police ensured a safe environment at the ticket sale venues and set up barricades. Commuters faced slight traffic hassles near PM Palem owing to a high inflow of public. Officials of the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) informed that the online sale of tickets for the India vs Australia ODI match in Visakhapatnam would conclude today.

Earlier, Visakhapatnam District Collector and City Police Commissioner Ch Srikanth cited the match arrangements and stated that the players and staff would be provided with utmost security. GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu affirmed that proper sanitation would be ensured on the stadium premises on the match day, 19 March 2023. Further details regarding the teams’ accommodation, day of arrival, and practice sessions are yet to be known.

