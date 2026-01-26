Andhra Cricket Association hosts under-14 South zone matches from Jan 27

Light Dark
    The Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) announced that the Under-14 Boys South Zone Inter-State Matches 2025-26 will be held in Vizianagaram from January 27 to February 15.

    The ACA stated that a total of seven teams, namely Andhra, Puducherry, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Kerala, Goa, and Tamil Nadu. The teams will compete in the Under-14 Boys South Zone Inter-State Matches, conducted by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

    The cricket matches, which begin on January 27, will be held at the Vizzy Stadium, ACA North Zone Academy, and MVGR Engineering College grounds in Vizianagaram. They also clarified that each match in this tournament will be a two-day affair.

    In other news, the National Prison Meeting is scheduled to happen in Visakhapatnam from January 28. Read more about this news by clicking this link: Vizag News: National Prison Officers Meet Begins Jan 28

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

