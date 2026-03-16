BCCI Annual Awards 2026: Andhra Cricketers Win Big in Delhi

The BCCI Annual Awards 2026 ceremony, held yesterday in Delhi, was a grand celebration of cricketing excellence attended by key dignitaries, including Jay Shah, ICC Chairman; Sana Satish Babu, Secretary, ACA; and representatives from the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA).

Andhra cricketers shone brightly at the event, securing prestigious awards that underscore their remarkable talent and dedication. The awardees include Mithali Raj, who won the Lifetime Achievement Award, Sree Charani, who bagged the International Best Debut Women Cricketer Award, and Shabnam, who took home the Under-19 World Cup winner Award.

Mithali Raj received her Lifetime Achievement Award directly from Jay Shah, marking a proud moment for Andhra cricket.

ACA President Kesineni Chinni and Secretary Sana Satish Babu expressed immense joy over these accomplishments, stating, “It is a matter of great pride that our Andhra cricketers have been honoured with these prestigious awards at the BCCI Annual Awards 2026. We extend our heartfelt congratulations and best wishes for their future successes.”

The Andhra Cricket Association congratulates all winners and reaffirms its commitment to nurturing cricketing talent from the state.

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