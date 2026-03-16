Food Safety Raid in Visakhapatnam: Outlets Near GVMC Inspected

Food safety officials raided the food outlets located opposite the outgate of the GVMC office in Visakhapatnam on March 15 and collected samples.

According to Visakhapatnam Assistant Food Controller Kalyan Chakravarthy, food is being prepared in most unhygienic conditions at the outlets.

Notices were issued to shop owners, asking them to ensure food preparation takes place in a hygienic environment.

According to officials, those preparing and serving food should wear caps and aprons and possess valid physical fitness certificates.

Also, orders were issued for the proper maintenance of floors, walls, ceilings, and waste disposal systems.

Samples of 14 varieties of food were collected and sent to a food laboratory for analysis. Based on the laboratory reports, appropriate action will be taken against the vendors, officials said.

Also read: Govt. plans to complete Visakha Metro project in three years: Narayana

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