Vizag News: National Prison Officers Meet Begins Jan 28

    Team Yo! VizagVisakhapatnamNews/City Updates21 hours ago

    On Sunday, January 25, the Superintendent of Central Jail announced that Vizag will host the two-day National Conference of Prison Officers on January 28 and 29, according to latest news reports.

    The Prison Officers Conference 2026 will be attended by Prison Heads from across the country, including the Union Territories. During the conference, the heads of prisons will exchange their knowledge, methods, and experience in dealing with prisoners and the correctional services.

    According to the statement from the Superintendent of Central Jail, as many as 75 officers holding the positions of IG and DG from across various states and Union Territories will attend the summit. 55 senior prison officers from Andhra Pradesh will attend the Prison Officers Conference 2026.

    Union Minister for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar will attend the Prison Officers Conference 2026 as the Chief Guest and inaugurate the event. On January 29, State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha will attend the valedictory event.

