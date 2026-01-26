New third railway line in Vizag gets final CRS inspection

On January 25, the Commissioner of Railway Safety carried out a thorough inspection of the newly constructed railway line connecting Ladda and Jimmidipeta. The stretch spans across 7.181 km.

The stretch is a part of the Titlagarh-Vizianagaram project, which adds a third line in the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway. This third line is expected to improve rail capacity and facilitate smoother train operations along the corridor.

Divisional Railway Manager (Waltair) Lalit Bohra was present during the inspection along with Administrative Officer Ankush Kumar Gupta, Executive Director V.R. Naidu, and many other senior railway officials.

The railway authorities acknowledged that the completion of the third railway line was a significant milestone made possible through the cooperation and coordinated efforts of RVNL, the Civil Engineering, Electrical, Signal and Telecom departments, and Waltair’s traffic planning teams, who worked closely with the operations division.

