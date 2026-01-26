Republic Day celebrations in Visakhapatnam marked by fervour

The 77th Republic Day was celebrated with patriotic fervour all over the City of Destiny, with the main event being held at the police parade grounds.

Events like cultural activities, presentation of medals and awards, and colourful parade marked the occasion in the government offices, public sector undertakings, educational institutions, hospitals, and other organisations in the city.

At the police parade grounds, District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad unfurled the national flag and inspected the parade along with Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi.

Later, the Collector read out the development report, detailing the progress in the district. He handed over meritorious certificates to the employees and organisations.

The cultural performances presented by students from various schools on the occasion enthralled the audience. Eight tableaux showcasing the progress achieved by various departments in the district were rolled out.

Sankar Foundation, a public charitable trust and NGO, received the prestigious Merit Award. This marks the second consecutive year that the foundation has been honoured for its outstanding service to society. On behalf of the foundation, A. Krishna Kumar, Managing Trustee, and K Bangar Raju, Deputy General Manager (PR & Liaison), received the award.

At the GVMC, Commissioner Ketan Garg, along with Mayor P. Srinivasa Rao, unfurled the tricolour.

Later, he listed the corporation’s achievements in the year 2025, promising to implement welfare schemes in tune with the policies being adopted by the central and state governments.

