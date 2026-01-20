Light Dark
More...

    Now Reading: Amrit Bharat Express to boost North-East connectivity from Vizag

    1
    • 01

      Amrit Bharat Express to boost North-East connectivity from Vizag

    Light Dark

    Amrit Bharat Express to boost North-East connectivity from Vizag

    Team Yo! VizagTravelNews/City UpdatesVisakhapatnam1 hour ago

    Amrit Bharat Express to boost North-East connectivity from Vizag

    On January 17 and 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express. Following this, the railway board has decided to introduce two new trains that will operate through Vizag to connect South India to North-East India.

    The two Amrit Bharat trains, Train number 20604 Nagercoil-New Jalpaiguri Weekly Amrit Bharat Express, will operate from January 25, departing from Nagercoil every Sunday at 11 PM, reaching Visakhapatnam at 4:10 AM, and finally reaching New Jalpaiguri in the morning hours of Wednesday.
    Train number 20603 will serve as the return service, operating from Wednesday afternoon.

    Train number 20610 Tiruchchirappalli – New Jalpaiguri Weekly Express will start running from January 28, reaching Visakhapatnam early the next morning.
    Every Friday, another return train number 20609 will depart from New Jalpaiguri and halt at Duvvada and Visakhapatnam.

    Also read: Vizag to get an OCR centre for Immigration Documents

    Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.

    Related Posts

    Previous Post

    Next Post

    Loading Next Post...
    Search
    Popular Now
    Show More
    Scroll to Top
    Loading

    Signing-in 3 seconds...

    Signing-up 3 seconds...