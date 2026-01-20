Amrit Bharat Express to boost North-East connectivity from Vizag

On January 17 and 18, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the Amrit Bharat Express. Following this, the railway board has decided to introduce two new trains that will operate through Vizag to connect South India to North-East India.

The two Amrit Bharat trains, Train number 20604 Nagercoil-New Jalpaiguri Weekly Amrit Bharat Express, will operate from January 25, departing from Nagercoil every Sunday at 11 PM, reaching Visakhapatnam at 4:10 AM, and finally reaching New Jalpaiguri in the morning hours of Wednesday.

Train number 20603 will serve as the return service, operating from Wednesday afternoon.

Train number 20610 Tiruchchirappalli – New Jalpaiguri Weekly Express will start running from January 28, reaching Visakhapatnam early the next morning.

Every Friday, another return train number 20609 will depart from New Jalpaiguri and halt at Duvvada and Visakhapatnam.