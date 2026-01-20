Vizag to get an OCR centre for Immigration Documents

Vizag is set to get an Optical Character Recognition (OCR) centre dedicated to processing and digitising immigration documents, approved by the State government and VMRDA. A recent board meeting of the VMRDA approved the allotment of 9,000 square yards of land in the Ozone Valley Layout in Marikavalasa. Each square yard of this land is priced at Rs 30,000.

The Bureau of Immigration (BoI), which operates under the Ministry of Home Affairs, requested the establishment of the OCR complex. The BoI oversees the movement of foreign and Indian nationals across India’s borders.

BoI centres are equipped with specialised facilities and technology that enable them to manage immigration control and border management effectively. Immigration officers use passport readers at airports, seaports, and checkpoints.

The Data in these centres is cross-checked and matched with look-out circulars, watchlists, blacklists, and immigration alerts for those who are on the radar of law enforcement and intelligence agencies.

Also read: Cognizant Visakhapatnam campus to begin operations on THIS date!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.