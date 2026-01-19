Cognizant Visakhapatnam campus to begin operations on THIS date!

Cognizant will commence operations at its temporary Visakhapatnam campus, starting with 800 employees, including 300 who have already moved to the city.

The Cognizant CEO, Ravi Kumar, earlier stated that 5,000 employees were ready to shift to Visakhapatnam to work at the campus, which will begin from January 26. The permanent campus is anticipated to be completed by 2027. Initially, the tech giant planned for 8,000 employees in the Visakhapatnam location. After taking the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandra Babu Naidu’s request, the company has increased the number to 25,000.

The foundation stone for the Cognizant Vizag campus was laid on December 12, 2025, by CM Chandrababu Naidu and IT Minister Nara Lokesh. This move is expected to significantly boost the local tech ecosystem, creating numerous job opportunities and fostering innovation in Vizag. As Cognizant establishes its presence, it can drive technological advancements in the region and attract ancillary businesses, further solidifying Vizag’s position as a growing tech hub.