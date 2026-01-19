Coastal cyclothon by CISF from January 28

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) will conduct a coastal cyclothon from 28 January to 22 February to mark the completion of 150 years of Vande Mataram, according to CISF Deputy Inspector General Raghavendra Kumar.

Addressing the media in Visakhapatnam on 19 January, Raghavendra Kumar said that the cyclothon would cover 6,500 km of coastal states, creating awareness about coastal security and the importance of unity.

Themed ‘secure coast and prosperous India’, the cyclothon would begin in Gujarat and West Bengal simultaneously.

A slew of programmes like cleanliness drives and interaction with fishermen would be taken up during the period of the programme, he said.

About 130 CISF personnel would participate in the cyclothon.

