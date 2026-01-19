East Coast Railway experimental stoppages launched in AP

The East Coast Railway has introduced experimental stoppages at three stations as part of its efforts to improve rail connectivity and passenger convenience across coastal Andhra Pradesh. This will begin with a formal inauguration at the Tilaru Railway Station on Saturday, January 17th.

The flagship addition is the new stoppage of train no. 18525-18526 Brahmapur-Visakhapatnam-Brahmapur Express at Tilaru. This was inaugurated at 11:50 AM by Union Minister of Civil Aviation K Ram Mohan Naidu, along with Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu.

The two other experimental halts are train no. 12844 Ahmedabad-Puri Superfast Express and train no. 12843 Puri-Ahmedabad Superfast Express. The Ahmedabad-Puri Superfast Express will stop at Ichchapuram, arriving at 3:18 AM and departing at 4:00 AM, starting from January 17. The return train will halt at Ichchapuram from 8:59 PM to 9:01 PM on the same date.

The train no. The 22819 Bhubaneswar-Visakhapatnam Intercity Express will stop at Baruva, starting January 17, with an arrival time of 10:50 AM and a departure time of 10:51 AM. The return train service will stop at Baruva from 8:08 PM to 8:09 PM.

In other news, the International Fleet Review will be hosted in Visakhapatnam, starting with a Presidential Banquet on February 17. Read more about it here: International Fleet Review to begin in Vizag with Presidential Banquet on Feb 17

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.