International Fleet Review Vizag begins with Presidential Banquet

Vizag is hosting the International Fleet Review by the Indian Navy for the second time, and this time the event will start with the Presidential Banquet on the evening of February 17.

President Droupadi Murmu will be the chief guest at the banquet, which will be attended by delegations of countries participating in the IFR. The delegates will comprise prominent international, national, and state dignitaries, and senior government and military officials.

The MILAN village will be inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command, Vice Admiral Sanjay Bhalla, on February 15. MILAN village will have the facilities for interaction, culinary experiences, and entertainment. It will also showcase the nation’s cultural diversity while incorporating different elements from all states and union territories. Visitors can sample a wide variety of authentic regional cuisines that India has.

At the harbour, other programmes will take place, like Subject Matter Expert Exchanges (SMEE) and an International Maritime Seminar (IMS), where discussions will happen about maritime challenges, priorities, and opportunities. Young officers will participate in a range of activities, including cross-deck visits, ship-handling simulations, training sessions, damage control exercises, and a demonstration of submarine rescue operations using a Deep Submergence Rescue Vessel (DSRV).

A demonstration of India’s ability to create credible and coordinated responses at sea, an elaborate range of operational drills in multinational groupings: weapons firing, tactical manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare, seamanship evolutions, and carrier operations.

The event will feature recreational and cultural activities, including sports competitions, social events, tours, and the spectacular International City Parade celebrating India’s shared maritime heritage. It is reported that 100 nations are expected to participate in the International Fleet Review being held in Vizag.

