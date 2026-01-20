Crime thriller series to watch next if you loved His & Hers on Netflix!

His and Hers is a mystery thriller limited series on Netflix, which is based on the 2020 novel by Alice Feeney. The story revolves around a reporter and detective, who were married and are now separated, get involved in the investigation of a series of murders. Starring Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal in the lead roles, this series has gained a significant fanbase, thanks to its intense plot and shocking twists. If you watched this series and are on the lookout for something similar, here are some crime thriller series that you should watch next!

Best Crime Thriller Series to binge-watch this week!

1. All Her Fault (JioHotstar)

Marissa and Peter Irvine are faced with every parent’s nightmare, where their young son, Milo goes missing and no one has seen him. Marissa begins frantically searching for her son, which is the main plot.

2. The Girlfriend (Amazon Prime Video)

Laura’s life was perfect: her husband and happy children. This balance topples when her son brings home a new girlfriend, Cherry. Laura is convinced that Cherry is a manipulator but what is the truth?

3. We Were Liars (Amazon Prime Video)

Cady Sinclair is a 17-year-old girl, coming from a wealthy family. She spends her summers on a private island, with the company of her friends and cousins. After suffering a terrible accident, she struggles to remember her past. While determined to uncover her past, Cady discovers something devastating about herself.

4. Sharp Objects (JioHotstar)

Crime reporter Camille Preaker returns to her hometown after treating her mental illness. She begins to solve the murder of two young girls in the town, while dealing with the skeletons in her closet.

5. Chloe (Amazon Prime Video)

Becky constantly compares herself to the lives of the people in Instagram, one of those accounts is Chloe’s. But when Chloe dies suddenly, Becky embarks on a mission to find out how and why it happened.

With these crime and thrillers series, you can start binge-watching these on Netflix, Amazon Prime, and other OTT platforms!

