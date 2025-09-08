The week has officially begun, which means you know what time it is! Some of the releases include the digital premieres of Coolie and Saiyaari on OTT platforms. New Korean drama The Tempest is releasing this week, starring Jun Ji-hyun (Legend of the Blue Sea) and Gang Dong-won (Peninsula 2020). Add these 7 top new OTT releases of the week, TV series, and movies for maximum entertainment.

September 9th

1. Only Murders in the Building Season 5

The trio of Mabel, Charles, and Oliver, investigate murders that take place in their building and are the resident of Arconia. The group get involved in danger when their doorman Lester is murdered. Can they make out this mess alive?

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

September 10th

2. The Tempest

This espionage romantic K-drama is about a former diplomat and an intelligent special agent, who discovers a dark conspiracy that will threaten the stability of the Korean peninsula.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

3. The Girlfriend

This gripping psychological thriller is based on Michelle Frances’ novel. The story is about Laura, her son Daniel, and his girlfriends, Cherry. Laura is convinced that Cherry is a manipulative social climber, with many skeletons in her closet.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Su From So

This Kannada comedy movie is set in a coastal village and around Ashoka, a young man. This man has a crush on a woman, but this becomes complicated when a ghost possesses her, creating a chain of comedic encounters.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

September 12th

5. Rambo in Love

Desperate to save his business, an almost bankrupt entrepreneur is searching for new investors. What drama will unfold when he recognizes one his investors is his ex-girlfriend?

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

6. Saiyaara

Saiyaara is a musical romantic movie which tells the story of a passionate musician Krish, and a poet, Vaani, as they develop feelings for each other through a musical collaboration. However, their love life gets a pause when it is revealed that Vaani is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.

OTT Platform: Netflix

7. Coolie

This superhit action thriller revolves around a former union leader, Deva, who investigates the death of his estranged friend. His life is thrown into chaos when he discovers a dark mafia of heart and gold smuggling.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

With these 7 top new OTT releases TV series and movies, make sure entertainment is maximum all week! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snacks, get comfortable on the couch, and start streaming these titles now!

