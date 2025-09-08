Poothareku is a traditional South Indian sweet from the East Godavari district. Particularly Atreyapuram is also termed as “paper sweet” due to its paper or tissue-like structure. All enjoy it and is a good source of quick energy with added minerals and iron. The sweet is celebrated for its cultural significance and is also shipped worldwide. The city offers exceptional Pootharekulu varieties, ranging from plain to those with dry fruits. Here are the 5 best places in Pootharekulu to try in Vizag!

1. New Sri Sivarama Sweets

Sivarama Sweets is a popular and highly recommended sweet shop in Visakhapatnam, where you can avail Pootharekulu and other pure ghee sweets. They are known for offering quality sweets for over 60 years.

Location: Asilmetta

2. Chandu Sweets

Although a North Indian sweet outlet, Chandu Sweet caters to the needs of the locals with its large variety of south Indian sweets and a distinctly flavoured Pootharekulu. Its multiple centres make it easy to access within the city.

Location: Dwarka Nagar

3. Sri Gruha Laxmi Home Foods

If you are looking for traditional home-made style sweets or Pootharekulu, do visit here and savour the traditional taste. They also take party orders for special occasions.

Location: VIP Road

4. Dayaram Sweets

This is one of the popular sweet and snack shop which is popular with many families especially the Marwari community. It has several branches across Vizag and thus also caters to the demand of light and fluffy Pootharekulus.

Location: Madillapalem

5. Prakruthi Bellam Pootharekulu by K. Ammaji

This is a renowned bakery offering a delectable range of Pootharekulu sweets along with other freshly baked goods and treats.

Location: Vempadu

There are certain specialty shops that specialize in homemade Pootharekulu particularly from the East Godavari regions, having their own authentic versions. Do try out these 5 best Pootharekulu in Vizag recommendations for a sweet experience.

