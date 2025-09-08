A 62-year-old retired government employee from Vizag loses Rs 2.5 crore to cyber fraud. The fraudster posed as a police official and threatened the victim with false criminal charges.

The incident occurred when the victim received a phone call from a man claiming to be associated with the police department, who accused him of involvement in a money laundering case. The caller alleged that the victim’s Aadhaar-linked mobile number and bank account were being used in a Rs 55 lakh money laundering operation connected to an airline company.

He was then informed that an arrest warrant had been issued against him and his family. To intensify the pressure, the conmen made a video call, during which they claimed the victim could face more than three years in prison if he failed to cooperate.

Despite repeatedly denying any involvement, the victim was warned not to share details of the case with anyone and was threatened with serious consequences if he did not comply.

Believing the threats to be genuine and acting under fear and confusion, the man followed the instructions of the fraudsters. He transferred his entire savings, amounting to over Rs 2.5 crore, into accounts provided by the scammers. It was only later, after reading about similar scams in the news, that he realised he had been duped. He then approached the Vizag Cyber Crime Police and lodged a formal complaint.

The Cyber Crime Police Station’s Inspector K. Bhavani Prasad said that such scams are increasingly targeting senior citizens, who often fall prey to fear tactics used by fraudsters. He also added that in many cases, the victims do not report the crime due to shame, fear, or lack of awareness. Some even suffer emotional trauma and slip into depression after losing their life savings.

The Vizag official also stressed that the department has been conducting awareness drives to educate senior citizens about various forms of cyber fraud. The main topics include the special digital arrest and investment scams. They urged the citizens not to panic if they receive such calls and to immediately contact the police instead of transferring money under threat.

