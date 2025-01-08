Saying goodbye to Vizag? There’s one thing you must pack before you go—its iconic flavors! From sweet treats to savory delights, Vizag is home to some wonderful foods that encapsulate the essence of the city. Whether you’re returning home or heading to a new destination, here’s a list of must-have food items that’ll keep the taste of Visakhapatnam alive in your heart (and your taste buds) long after you leave.

1. Caramel Tea Cake from Baker’s Castle

Baker’s Castle has been a staple in the Vizag food scene for years. Their signature caramel tea cake, soft and rich with the perfect hint of sweetness, is a must-pack item for your journey. A bite of this cake will bring back fond memories of the city’s laid-back charm and vibrant cafe culture.

Location: Baker’s Castle, Siripuram Towers

2. Bobbatlu from Lakshmi Ganapathi Sweets

If you haven’t tried the sweet and stuffed Bobbatlu from Lakshmi Ganapathi, have you even experienced Vizag’s food scene? This traditional Andhra sweet, filled with a mix of lentils and jaggery, will definitely leave you craving more. It’s a perfect reminder of the local culture and an easy-to-carry treat for the road.

Location: Lakshmi Ganapathi Sweets, MVP Colony

3. Cashew Pakodi from Gruhapriya

For those who love a crunchy, savory snack, the Cashew Pakodi from Gruhapriya is an absolute favorite. Made with cashews, gram flour, and spices, these crispy fritters are packed with flavor and make for an ideal munching snack to accompany your travels. Do keep in mind that this savory tends to last for about two days, so make sure to pack accordingly.

Location: Gruhapriya, Dwarka Nagar

4. Kalakand from New Sri Sivarama Sweets

If you’re a fan of sweets that balance richness and delicacy, don’t miss out on the Kalakand from New Sri Sivarama Sweets. This soft and melt-in-your-mouth dessert, with its unique mix of milk and sugar, is one of the classic food items of Visakhapatnam. Take some with you and enjoy its creamy texture long after you leave.

Location: New Sri Sivarama Sweets, Sampath Vinayaka Temple Road

5. Mixture from Sri Swagrama Foods

Namkeen lovers need to pack the Mixture from Sri Swagrama Foods. A perfect mix of crunchy snacks, from peanuts to crispy sev, this snack is the perfect companion for any trip. It’s a flavorful mix that will remind you of street-side vendors and the bustling energy of Vizag.

Location: Sri Swagrama Foods, Old Gajuwaka Main Road

6. Madugula Halwa from Dangeti Murthy Madugula Halwa

Madugula Halwa, a special treat from the nearby Madugula region, is something you’ll find only here. Known for its distinct texture and sweetness, Dangeti Murty Halwa is a must-try. Its aromatic flavors will stay with you long after the last bite. Though the shop is located in Madagula, they deliver to Vizag.

Location: Dangeti Murthy Madugula Halwa, Nakireddy Vari Veedhi, Madugula

7. Araku Coffee and Handmade Chocolates from Hut Arabica

For coffee lovers, nothing compares to the freshly brewed Araku Coffee from Hut Arabica. This organic coffee is a tribute to the rich flavors of the Araku Valley, perfect for a pick-me-up on the go. Pair it with some handmade chocolates, and you’ve got the ideal keepsake to savor a little bit of Vizag’s rural and urban flavors.

Location: Hut Arabica, East Point Colony

Whether it’s the sweetness of Bobbatlu or the crunch of Cashew Pakodi, each bite is a reminder of the flavors that make the city so special. So, next time you’re packing your bags, make sure to include these local food items to carry a piece of Visakhapatnam with you, no matter where life takes you.

