Most South Indian states celebrate the harvest season by making a dish called Pongal at home. Similarly, various other sweets from Andhra Pradesh have made a significant mark as festival specials. This Sankranti season, indulge in some extra sugar and enjoy these must-try traditional sweets of Andhra Pradesh in Vizag. Let’s welcome the new beginnings of 2023 in a sweet way!

Here is a list of traditional Andhra Pradesh sweets to try in Vizag this Sankranti

#1 Pootharekalu

This native sweet is loved by the locals for its unique taste and crispy texture. Wrapped in a thin ghee-infused layer of rice starch, the filling of this sweet is usually made with sugar or jaggery. This famous Andhra sweet, wrapped in a thin ghee-coated layer of rice starch, is stuffed with fine powdered sugar or jaggery with dry fruits. Originating from the village of Athreyapuram, this sweet dates back to the 18th Century. Consider yourself a master if you can eat the sweet without the stuffing falling down!

Where to buy: Sri Sivarama Sweets

#2 Bobbatlu

Vizagites and their love for hot bobbatlu go a long way. This flatbread sweet is also a famous evening snack for the localities. Dating back to the 12th century, the recipe of this famous Andhra Pradesh sweet was also mentioned in the book Manucharitra written by poet Allasani Peddanna in the 14th century. A lentil mixture made with jaggery is stuffed inside a thin flatbread and fried on a pan. Make sure to enjoy this sweet fresh, and hot with a dollop of ghee.

Where to buy: Vedi Vedi Nethi Bobbatlu

#3 Ariselu

Ariselu are made out of a dough prepared by mixing rice flour and molten jaggery. This Andhra-originated sweet is very commonly made in Telugu households during auspicious events. Ariselu, resembling a flatbread, are often garnished with sesame seeds (nuvvulu in Telugu). One of the most difficult sweets to master, they taste best when freshly made and served. This Andhra sweet can also be stored at home for a few weeks.

Where to buy: Sri Gruhalaxmi Home Foods

#4 Chalimidi

Andhra Pradesh traditional sweets are mostly made out of rice flour and jaggery. Yet another festive special you must try in Vizag is Chalimidi. The dough-like sweet is garnished with ghee, roasted dry fruits, and powdered cardamom that melts in your mouth.

Where to buy: Swagruha Foods

Make sure to try these traditional Andhra Pradesh sweets in Vizag, and let us know in the comments below your favourite choice.

