Sankranti is one of the widely celebrated festivals in both the Telugu-speaking states, as the harvest season marks a new beginning. Locally called the Makara Sankranti, the Hindu festival is celebrated on the day the sun moves to the northern hemisphere from the southern hemisphere. The people of Vizag engulf the city with colours and decorations, creating an atmosphere of joy and celebration. Markets across the city sell fresh produce of fruits and vegetables that also represent this harvest season. This Sankranti, shop at these 5 famous local markets and indulge in the positivity of the festive season in Vizag.

#1 Poorna Market

One of the oldest markets in the city, the Poorna Market, is every Vizagites’ go-to place during the festive seasons. Farmers from across the district come here to set up stalls and sell fresh fruits, vegetables and flowers. The street gets so crowded that one can only access it on foot. The experience sets in the festive feel with temples ringing in their daily poojas, vendors calling out to each passerby and the smell of fragrant flowers. Make sure to take public transport to the Poorna Market for an easy shopping experience.

#2 Jagadamba

Located right beside Poorna Market, Jagadamba is an area famous for clothes. As it is a ritual among the Hindus to buy new clothes for Sankranti, one can find a variety of shops at Jagadamba. You can find everything from shopping malls to street jewellery for the perfect outfit.

#3 Seethammadhara

This famous residential area in Vizag is also home to one of the biggest Rythu Bazar (Farmer’s Market). One can find all varieties of fresh fruits and vegetables here, especially during the festive season. As home-cooked food during the festival is a must, the demand for fresh produce is high, therefore leading to an increase in prices. If you are shopping during the festive season, make sure to shop a day or two ahead to avoid spending more. The

#4 Akkayapalem Rythu Bazar

One of the busiest localities in Vizag, Akkayapalem Rythu Bazar is yet another famous choice for shopping during the festive season. People from the neighbouring areas Dwaraka Nagar, Railway New Colony, Dondaparthy, and Tatichetlapalem generally prefer shopping at this farmers market to benefit from both low prices and fresh produce. What better way to kick start a new beginning than with the best Sankranti shopping in Vizag?

#5 MVP Colony

Muvvala Vani Palem Colony or shortly called MVP, is also another famous spot not only for fruits and vegetables but also temples and restaurants. Residents of this area are also blessed with a farmers’ market with fresh produce directly from the fields. The Rythu Bazar here is a vast open area with designated shops for fruits, vegetables and flowers. One can get lost in the raw beauty of this biggest market in Vizag.

