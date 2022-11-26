Winter is here, and our minds are conditioned to think about nothing but hot and spicy food to suit this brisk weather. From crispy mirchi bajjis to filling and flavourful noodles, fast food has conquered our hearts and is almost always among our cravings. MVP Colony, a major residential-cum-commercial hub in Vizag, is home to some of the best fast-food joints that serve a wide range of evening snacks that are best enjoyed in winter.

Here is a list of the best fast food joints in MVP Colony that a majority of the foodies in Vizag are fond of.

TNR bajji point

This particular cart, which sells an assortment of bajjis and pakodas, has been in business for almost two decades. A very popular name along the foodies in Vizag, this street food stall is located on MVP Main Road opposite the TNR stationary. From hot Aloo Pakodi to onion and peanut-loaded mirchi bajjis, this busy stall attracts large crowds with its aromas. If you are a fan of relishing pungulu with thick chutney and chilli powder, you don’t have to look beyond this place.

Teenage Point

One of the oldest fast food joints in MVP, Teenage Point boasts an extensive menu of Chinese specials with a touch of Indian masalas that will make you drool. Though non-vegetarian starters are its forte, this eatery located near Ushodaya Junction serves delicious vegetarian varieties as well. The plethora of dishes here also includes a range of unique biryanis. The Chilli Paneer Biryani, Butter Chicken Biryani, Chicken and Egg rolls, and Egg 65 are the most recommended items at Teenage Point.

Surya Fast Food

Yet another outlet serving a variety of Chinese delicacies is the Surya Fast Food joint on MVP Double Road. Try the Chicken Schezwan Fried Rice and Double Egg Fried Rice from their wide range for a delicious and filling meal. Don’t miss the drool-worthy rolls at this eatery.

Kebablicious

Serving smoking hot kebabs and momos, Kebablicious is located near the AS Raja Grounds. This tiny outlet is home to some of the most flavourful chicken kebabs that can be relished in many flavours. We recommend you try the Malai Kebab, Garlic Kebab, and Fried Momos with the mint chutney.

Chaat and Pani Puri beside Gothisons

There are a hundred options when it comes to chaat in Vizag. But have you tried the chaat stall beside Gotisons? If not, you know where to go! From samosa chaat to papdi chaat, every dish here is worth a try, especially on a chilly evening. Our recommendation will be the mouth-watering samosa chaat. If you can’t find your way to this stall, ask around, as it’s a crowd favourite among the locals

Narendra Snacks

A small stall next to the MVP Circle called Narendra Snacks is a newbie to Vizag’s street food scene. However, this delicious snack shop quickly became a favourite among the audience since it served some of the best vada pavs in the city. Hot Mirchi bajjis, puri with curry, and mouth-watering (literally) pain puris are also available here. The flavour of his hot snacks is elevated to a whole new level with his sweet and tangy sauce.

Bread Bajji and Muri Mixture near Rythu Bazaar

What is a list of the best fast food joints without one that serves Vizag’s most iconic dish, muri mixture? Situated in a corner on the Rythu Bazaar road, this outlet is home to the tastiest tomato bajjis, bread bajjis, and muri mixtures. The bread bajji that is served here with curd, onions, cornflakes, and roasted peanuts is a doorway to heaven.

The Shawarma Company

Located in MVP Colony is this little food joint that serves a delectable range of shawarmas. Shredded chicken is rolled up in pita bread or maida paratha as per the customer’s choice. The shawarma here is also served with fries and dips. This place is a must-try shawarma place that should be on your list.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more food recommendations.