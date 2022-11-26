Adding another destination to its services, Akasa Air recently launched flights between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore. The airline, which launched its flying services in August this year, will commence its services to Vizag on 10 December 2022. In their recent announcement, Akasa Air released the timings and schedule of the two daily flights.

Below are the details of the Akasa Air daily flights between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore.

Flight number QP 1337, Bangalore to Visakhapatnam flight services will commence on 10 December 2022. The flight will depart from Bangalore at 5:25 am and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 7:00 am daily.

Flight number QP 1338, Visakhapatnam to Bangalore flight services will commence on 10 December 2022. The flight will depart from Visakhapatnam at 7:35 am and arrive at Bangalore at 9:15 am daily.

A second daily flight will run between Visakhapatnam and Bangalore from 12 December 2022.

Flight number QP 1344, Bangalore to Visakhapatnam flight services will commence on 12 December 2022. The flight will depart from Bangalore at 3:45 pm and arrive at Visakhapatnam at 5:30 pm daily.

Flight number QP 1345, Visakhapatnam to Bangalore flight services will commence on 12 December 2022. The flight will depart from Visakhapatnam at 6:20 pm and arrive at Bangalore at 8:05 pm daily.

