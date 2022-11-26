Vizag is one of the most special places in Andhra Pradesh, and several reasons stand as proof of this statement. The numerous tourist-friendly beach along the coastline and several other beautiful destinations dotted around it have attracted youth from various places to the City of Destiny. Apart from the exquisite and well-renowned locations, the Vizag youth have picked a few hangout spots as their all-time favourites. Though they might strike as offbeat for the non-locals, these spots have garnered the Vizagites’ love and have been most frequented for a long time.

Here are the most loved and famous hangout spots in Vizag that are ever-swamped with youth.

Viewpoint, near Visakha Valley School

Is there anything that can beat an elevated view of the blue ocean with a cup of hot coffee in your hands? We guess not. Offering this breathtaking view within everyone’s reach is the popular viewpoint just a kilometre from Tenneti Park. If you are new to Vizag, we are sure you have already seen this place on countless Instagram reels and photographs. Such is the love we Vizagites have for this spot. Catch a sunrise view here as the blue sea adorns a golden shade to understand the hype around this place.

Pro tip: A few paces from this viewpoint is a stairway to the beach. Sitting on these stairs with the fresh morning breeze caressing your face is therapeutic.

Araku Valley Coffee, Tenneti Park

If there are two things Vizagite are proud of, they must be the beach and the close proximity to Araku, the most favourite hill station in Andhra Pradesh. Fusing the flavours of these two in one place is the most popular hangout spot among the Vizag youth, Araku Valley Coffee. Located in Tenneti Park’s parking lot, this place is adored for its authentic freshly-brewed coffee. The youth love grabbing a cup and spending quality time with their gang under the tree shade.

Rushikonda Maggie point

Almost everything famous in Vizag is, in some way or the other, related to the beach. Be it the Kursura Submarine Museum or the Rushikonda Maggi point. A part of the nearby college students’ daily routine, this spot is worth all the hype for the delicious maggie loaded with spices and masalas to cater to local preferences. To all the food influencers out there, don’t miss covering this famous place in your next reel.

YMCA, RK Beach

An adda for the Vizag youth from time immemorial, YMCA is the go-to place for the best evening snacks. What makes it better is the fantastic view of RK Beach, which is best enjoyed on a breezy evening. But make sure you pick the right time to visit this place, as it is swamped with the young population almost throughout the day.

Pro tip: Avoid visiting here during the weekend.

Let us know which one of these famous hangout spots is your favourite in Vizag.