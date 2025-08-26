Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the most celebrated festivals in India. Celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha, many people perform puja in their homes, set up Ganesh pandals, and enjoy delicious sweets. While the most popular sweet shops include Laddu Gopal, Sweet India, and Sivarama Sweets, there are other shops in Vizag that are worth your penny. Here are the top 5 sweet shops in Vizag to get the most delicious sweets for Ganesh Chaturthi 2025!

1. Mahendra Mitaiwala

Mumbai’s famous sweet shop has finally arrived in the coastal Vizag city! Located in Akkayapalem, this shop offers a wide range of food items, dry fruit gift hampers, and sweets for purchase. The jalebi at this store is prepared right in front of you, allowing you to bite into the hot, tangy, and sweet treat! Made with hygiene and packed with care, you can pack a box of sweets for your loved ones, or indulge in it yourself!

Location: Narasimha Nagar

2. Dayaram Sweets

This sweet shop is known by every Vizagite for its consistent flavours and affordable prices. Offering a wide range of sweets like Ladoos, Kaju Katli, Modak, and Bobbattlu, Dayaram Sweets is a place where you can find any kind of sweet and savoury snacks. Make sure to check out their candy options for children, too!

Location: Maddilapalem, TPT Colony, Jagadamba Junction

3. Mithai Krishna Ghee Sweets

Tucked into a corner of Dwaraka Nagar, you can smell the sweets before you enter this sweet shop. Made with pure ghee, you can find a large variety of confectionery treats. There are creative dishes like Grape Halwa, Gummadi Halwa, Madugula Halwa, Malai Puri, Sugar Sunnundalu, Horlicks and Pista barfi among other treats. The shop also features a pani puri, tea, and a chat corner.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

4. Gruhapriya

This brand has been beloved by people of all ages for their homemade sweets, snacks, and pickles. Gruhapriya is another shop in Vizag where you can take home some high-quality sweets. There are traditional sweets available in Gruhapriya like Papidi, Chumchum, Kalakad and festive specials like Undrallu and Kudumulu, which are perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Location: Dwaraka Nagar

5. Syamala Ghee Sweets

This sweet shop has several outlets spread across the city, offering irresistible snacks, bakery items, and pure ghee sweets. Choose from Syamala Ghee Sweets’ range of exotic dry fruit sweets like Kaju Katli, Bellam Sunnundalu, Ladoo, and Kajas. You can also get a wide range of street-style snacks here to munch on.

Location: Asilmetta, Gopalapatnam, Gajuwaka

Let the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities begin with these top 5 sweet shops in Vizag! Grab the goodness of sweets made with pure ghee, topped off with fancy decorations, and dry fruits from these shops to make your celebration sweeter!

