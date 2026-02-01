Indian Sweets & Desserts from across India you must try in Vizag!

From North to South and East to West, India’s sweets reflect the country’s rich cultural and culinary diversity. Each region boasts its own iconic dessert, made using traditional methods, ingredients, and local flavours. From Bengal’s sondesh mithai to Rajasthan’s khoya milk cake, Indian sweets are worth skipping your main course for.

Here’s a curated list of popular Indian sweets from across the country that every dessert lover must try:

1. Ghevar

This decadent and rich sweet pastry hails from North India, particularly Uttar Pradesh, and is an essential treat during big celebrations such as weddings and festivals. No big celebration is complete without this. This crispy, milky pastry disc crafted from ghee and flour is topped with a scrumptious filling of malai, rose petals, pistachios, and rabri. Once a royal dessert, this dessert will leave you wanting more.

Where to find: Sweet India, CBM Compound, Ram Nagar.

2. Sondesh

This delightful Bengali sweet is traditionally shaped like a fish, an emblem of cultural and religious significance in Bengali heritage. These exquisite treats come in various fish forms, often adorned with vibrant silver varak, and are commonly exchanged during wedding celebrations.

Where to find: Chandu Sweets, RTC Complex, Dwaraka Nagar.

3. Nolen Gur

Nolen means new, and gur means jaggery. Also known as date palm jaggery, this sweet delight is made using khajur ras, which translates to date juice in English, and jaggery. The sap of date palm trees is carefully collected, then simmered and cooked overnight, resulting in the rich, aromatic goodness of nolen gur.

Where to find: Shiva Rama Sweets, beside Telugu Talli Flyover, Asilmeta junction.

4. Modak

Beloved throughout various regions, this dessert has numerous adaptations that cater to the diverse tastes of each area. Its rise to fame can be traced back to the early 2000s, following the success of the Ganesha movies, which captured the hearts of young audiences. These films highlighted the importance of this sweet treat in Maharashtra, particularly during the Ganesh Pooja celebrations.

Where to find: Laddoo Gopal, MVP Double Road, and Dayaram Sweets, Maddilapalem.

5. Rassmalai

Freshly made cottage cheese is cooked in an aromatic syrup, after which it is set in a flavourful blend of milk, containing natural colourants for its yellow colour, including saffron, natural flavourants such as pista, cardamom, and rose.

Where to find: Laddoo Gopal, MVP Double Road

6. Mysore Pak

A generous amount of ghee is combined with gram flour and sugar. This melt-in-your-mouth dessert is popular all over the country for its fudgy and dense taste.

Where to find: Swagruha Home Foods, Isukathota.

7. Falooda

With its many variations in flavours, this colourful, sweet yet filling dessert from Hyderabad is popular during Eid. It comes in indulgent flavours including rose, mango, strawberry, and pista. It is easy and quick to make and is loved by all age groups alike.

Where to find: Dahibees, 60-ft-road, Gajuwaka.

8. Milk Cake

This rich, indulgent, and milky traditional Indian cake from Rajasthan is made out of mawa, or khoya, along with other ingredients that enhance its taste, like rose petals, pistachios, dry fruits, and gulkand.

Where to find: Sweet India, Laddoo Gopal, and Honey Dew, Daspalla Hotel, Suryabagh, Jagadamba.

9. Poothrekulu

Pootharekulu, also known as paper sweet, is one of Andhra Pradesh’s most popular sweets. Originating from Atthreyapuram in East Godavari, this satisfying and delicious dessert is an artistically crafted dessert that includes the intricate wrapping of rice starch paper holding together a filling of sugar powder, ghee, jaggery powder, and dry fruits.

Where to find: Swagruha Home Foods, near Krishna Temple, Isukathota.

10. Shrikhand

Belonging to the Gujarat region, this scrumptious dessert is made from fresh hung curd, cardamom, saffron, and sugar. Excess whey is removed from fresh curd, which is then whipped with the other ingredients till it’s fluffy and creamy.

Where to find: Laddoo Gopal, MVP Double Road.

India’s sweets carry stories of tradition, celebration, and timeless indulgence. Each bite reflects a region’s heritage, slow-cooked, lovingly crafted sweet, and meant to be savoured rather than rushed. From syrup-soaked classics to rich, ghee-laden delights, these desserts are a reminder that some flavours linger long after the last taste.

