Once again, the beloved Gajapati’s birthday has come around, bringing with it creative new Ganesh Chaturthi pandal setups and exciting festivities! In Visakhapatnam itself, over 1,200 idols will be set up. Undoubtedly, every pandal will put its best foot forward and present the beloved Bappa in unique and interesting ways. Here are some Ganesh Chaturthi pandals and temples in Visakhapatnam you must experience this year:

1. Koti Linga Nirmitha Ganapathi (1 Crore Shiva Lingam Ganapathi)

Organised by the Lambodata Charitable Trust, this year’s highlight is the construction of a 100-foot Ganapathi idol surrounded by one crore Shiva Lingas – a record-setting attempt.

After immersion, every linga will be distributed to devotees as prasad. Last year, the same organisers gained attention with their Bellam Vinayaka Pandal, and this year’s effort is even more ambitious.

Location: Behind Shell Petrol Bunk, Exhibition Grounds, Kotha Nakkavanipalem, Gajuwaka Depot, Vizag.

2. Sundara Vastra Maha Ganapathi (1 Lakh Saree Ganapathi)

Gajuwaka continues its tradition of innovation with the Sri Sundara Vastra Maha Ganesha, a 111-foot seated idol made entirely out of one lakh sarees. Conceptualised by SV Entertainments, the idol uses cotton and silk sarees sourced from across India, supported by a bamboo framework.

The unique creation, designed by artisan Srikanth from Chirala, marks the first time in the country that a Ganesh idol has been crafted solely from sarees. The sarees will be repurposed for community benefit after the festival.

Last year, SV Entertainments previously made headlines with the 117-foot standing idol, the tallest pandal in Gajuwaka’s history.

Location: Lanka Grounds, Gajuwaka

3. 126-Feet Ganesh in Anakapalle

The Sri Sampath Vinayaka Utsava Committee is preparing a 126-foot clay idol of Lakshmi Ganapati at NTR Stadium, Anakapalle. It is likely to be the tallest Ganesh Chaturthi pandal in Andhra Pradesh this year.

At a cost of Rs 70 lakh, clay, watercolours, iron rods, and wood have been used to make this idol. The celebrations will span 23 days, from August 27 to September 22, and will include devotional programmes, homams, and cultural performances.

Location: NTR Stadium, Anakapalle

4. Pure Silver Ganesh

Known for unique record-breaking concepts, this Utsav committee has previously installed a Chocolate Ganesh (2023) and a stone idol crafted from Ayodhya’s leftover temple materials (2024). Subsequently, this year, they are creating a 2,000-kg pure silver Ganesh idol, designed as a replica of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple, at RK Beach.

Designed by Seerapu Kanakaraju of Youth Icon, this pandal will be accompanied by a flower show. Devotees can even register for puja offerings online at www.youthicon.ganesh.com.

Location: APIIC Grounds, RK Beach

5. Mumbai-Style Ganesh

For the first time in Vizag, the Bala Ganesh Friends Cultural Club is bringing a famed Mumbai-style Ganesh Charuthi pandal to Chinna Waltair. Unlike traditional idols, these feature real fabric drapes, glittering jewellery, and natural-looking hair, giving them a lifelike presence.

Standing 18 feet tall, they’ve adorned the pandal with one gram gold ornaments markedly designed and brought from Mumbai. The celebrations will last 18 days, with 18 cultural programmes organised around the festivities.

Location: Chinna Waltair

Temples to visit this Ganesh Chaturthi

As always, don’t forget to pay a visit to these landmark temples this Ganesh Chaturthi:

Bellam Vinayaka Temple

One of Vizag’s oldest traditions, the Bellam Vinayaka Temple in Maharani Peta draws crowds of devotees who carry jaggery offerings to Lord Ganesha. Significantly, people believe that offering bellam (jaggery) here grants wishes.

Sampath Vinayaka Temple

Established in 1962, the Sampath Vinayaka Temple is a landmark temple in the heart of Asilmetta. Indeed, it is one of Vizag’s most popular Ganesh temples, where people frequently stop to pray before starting new ventures, buying vehicles, or simply as a daily ritual.

Heavily associated with the festival, the Bellam Vinayaka Temple and Sampath Vinayaka Temple are where most folks in the city begin their Vinayaka Chavithi.

From eco-friendly saree idols to record-breaking clay giants and dazzling silver installations, there are a number of fascinating idols in Visakhapatnam this year! So, which Ganesh Chaturthi pandal will you visit first?

