Today is Vinayaka Chavithi, one of the most popular Hindu festivals in India. And on this auspicious day, the one thing that many Hindus in the city might be doing is to visit the Sri Sampath Vinayagar Temple located in the Asilmetta area and receive blessings from the lord. The temple, till 2019, had conducted human, special puja, and cultural programs. These were done for nine days from the start of the festival. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic situation, the temple has been maintaining strict Covid-19 protocol and is not conducting any special pujas. But nevertheless, Vinayaka Chavithi is a great occasion to learn more about the Sampath Vinayagar Temple in Vizag.

Temple History

Regarding the temple’s history, it was constructed by Late SG Sambandan, Late TS Selvaganesan and TS Rajeswaran with their funds in 1962. During the course of time, the local fishermen used to offer prayers and perform Deeparadhana (lighting a lamp) every day before going to the market for their daily business.

Five years later the Paramacharya of Kanchi, His Holiness Sri Chandrasekharendra Saraswathi, reconsecrated the shrine by placing “Ganapathi Yantram”. The Sri Sampath Vinayagar Temple came into prominence in Vizag in 1971 when Admiral Krishnan of Eastern Naval Command (ENC), broke 1001 coconuts before the presiding Lord Ganesh. This was done as gratitude for saving Vizag from the Pakistan attack by sinking PNS Ghazi on the coast.

Why is the Sampath Vinayaka Temple so famous?

Being one of the oldest Vizag temples, it holds significance for many students who place their hall tickets before appearing for their examinations. Another special feature about this temple is that many new-vehicle buyers get their vehicle puja here. Mostly on Sunday or Monday, the temple is always lined with new vehicles outside for this purpose. Also, the first wedding invitation card, of many couples’, is kept at the Deity for it to be blessed.

About the Sampath Vinayaka Temple Trust

The temple is presently run by Founder Trustee TS Rajeswaran and founder family members TR Cholan and TS Chezhian. “Sri Sampath Vinayagar is a powerful deity and there is a strong belief among the devotees that their sins are washed off and desires fulfilled by offering prayers to the Deity”, said founder family member TR Cholan.

The Trust Board has also constructed the Sri Vijaya Vinayagar Temple in the compound of an old age home at Gandigundam village. Additionally, it has donated a sum of Rs 1.20 crore to Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy Temple, Ambica Bagh, for the construction of the Rajagophuram and Prakaram.