Temples in the city of Visakhapatnam get decked up to perform special pujas and organise a slew of programmes to mark the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday (January 22). Devotees of Rama are planning to distribute ‘panakam’ (traditional beverage) and organise ‘annasantarpana’ (poor-feeding) at the Ram temples located at ITI Junction in Kancharapalem.

Devotees of Ram are organising Sri Rama Radhayatra from Kalimatha Temple on the Beach to Park Hotel on Sunday evening on the eve of the temple inauguration at Ayodhya. The Yatra will pass on amid the chants of bhajans and ‘kolatam’. Similarly, special pujas will be performed at Sri Ashta Lakshmi temple at Kommadi and other temples in Visakhapatnam to mark the consecration ceremony of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. Also, the idol of Sri Rama at the temple will be specially decorated and devotees will chant ‘Visishta parayana’.

In the evening, ‘sahasranama deepalankarana’ has been planned. The people, who received ‘akshintalu’ (sacred rice) from Ayodhya are keeping the packet at their Puja room for use during auspicious occasions. Meanwhile, the BJP and various organizations have the State government declare Monday a holiday to facilitate students watching the grand ceremony live on TVs at home.

Pointing out that several State governments have declared holiday on Monday, they criticized the government in the State for remaining insensitive to their demand.

This article is written by senior journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu

