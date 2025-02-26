The T Subbarami Reddy Trust, founded by former Union Minister Dr T Subbarami Reddy, is set to host the yearly grand Maha Shivaratri celebrations on 26 February 2025, at RK Beach, Visakhapatnam. This event, which has been conducted for the past 40 years, provides devotees with a rare opportunity to perform Shivalinga Abhishekam with their own hands—a privilege usually reserved for select temples. The highlight of the celebration is the presence of 1.08 crore (1,08,00,000) Shivalinga.

Speaking to Yo Vizag, one of the event organisers Ratnalu Chandrasekhar said, “Traditionally, performing abhishekam for even a single Shivalinga is believed to bring blessings for generations. Here, devotees get the once-in-a-lifetime chance to offer abhishekam to over a crore Shivalingas.”

Many wonder how the structure accommodates so many Shivalingas. The answer lies in the intricate design made up of 3,000 Shivalingas, and each linga features 3,600 sacred mudras. There is a special Padarasa Shivalingam (Mercury Shivalinga) and the abhisheka dravyalu (holy offerings like milk and honey) poured onto this Shivalinga flow down and sanctify the entire Kotilingalu structure.

The abhishekam will conclude at 1:00 pm, but devotees can continue to seek blessings and darshan throughout the day. “Our abhisheka dravyalu is made from fruits like grapes, apples, and more. It would run out by the afternoon, so devotees are encouraged to bring their own offerings,” said Chandrasekar.

Sacred Water from Prayagraj

A significant feature of this year’s celebration is the use of holy water from the Sangam in Prayagraj, sourced from the Maha Kumbh Mela. This provides devotees—especially those unable to visit the Maha Kumbh Mela in person—a rare chance to experience its divine essence on its concluding day.

Evening Celebrations & Cultural Events

Following the abhishekam, cultural programs will take place from 6:30 pm to 10:00 pm. The lineup includes a special address by Avadhani Madugula Nagaphani Sharma, a grand enactment of Parvati Shiva Kalyanam and Shiva Mahatyam. There will also be a special guest appearance by renowned comedian Brahmanandam.

History of the Maha Shivalinga Abhishekam

The tradition was originally started in Kakinada by Shiva devotee Ratnalu Srinivasa Rao, who has guided the event’s expansion to Vizag under the leadership of T Subbarami Reddy for the past 39 years. This year, Ratnalu Chandrasekhar, son of Srinivasa Rao, has overseen the arrangements.

Preparations for the event have been ongoing in Visakhapatnam for over a week before Maha Shivaratri, with the Shivalingas being transported from Kakinada. A dedicated team of workers from Kakinada has been working 10-hour shifts daily to bring the massive Kotilingalu structure to life.

