Nestled at the sacred confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, Prayagraj (formerly Allahabad) in Uttar Pradesh, is a city where divine aura meets the threads of history and culture. As the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 approaches, the air will be filled with divine transcendence, with thousands of pilgrims and tourists visiting this place. Here are some reasons to make you plan a trip to Prayagraj from Visakhapatnam now!

1. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 – Where Devotion is in the Air!

Taking place after 12 years, Maha Kumbh Mela promises a celebration of spirituality and the convergence of diverse cultures. Being one of the biggest religious gatherings, Prayagraj hosts millions of devotees who gather to take a holy dip.

The place is now all set to host this gathering from January 13, 2025. This month-long festival starts with Paush Purnima Snan and ends on February 26 with Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

2. Special Trains for Maha Kumbh Mela

As the Maha Kumbh Mela draws close, the Waltair Division has decided to run a special Kumbh Mela train from Visakhapatnam to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya via Prayagraj Chheoki. Grab your tickets now as the bookings are live!

3. Mesmerising Journey Through the Deccan Plateau

The journey from Visakhapatnam to Prayagraj is filled with scenic views and cultural shifts.

It takes approximately 30 hours to reach Prayagraj from Visakhapatnam via train. The trip from the coastal city offers glimpses of the Bay of Bengal, the lush green landscapes of Telangana and the vibrant hues of the Deccan Plateau.

As the train reaches Prayagraj the landscape changes to more arid terrains of UP with the riverside beauty of Sangam waiting to greet you!

4. History Unfolding in Every Corner

Apart from being the holiest pilgrimage centre, Prayagraj was also one of the epicentres of the Indian freedom movement against British rule back in the day. It was the place where Mahatma Gandhi, proposed non-violent resistance in 1920. Apart from that, it was also a prominent place during the Mughal rule. The Allahabad fort built by Akbar is a renowned historical landmark and testament to amazing craftsmanship.

5. A Glimpse at Triveni Sangham

Visiting Triveni Sangham in Prayagraj is truly a unique experience! Triveni Sangham, a sacred confluence of three rivers – Ganga, Yamuna and majestic Saraswathi – flaunts natural beauty in an awe-inspiring way.

Things to do

Sightseeing: With places like Allahabad Fort, Khurso Bagh, Chandrashekhar Azad Park, Allahabad Museum, Triveni Sangam, All Saints Cathedral and many more, Prayagraj is the best place for sightseeing in Uttar Pradesh.

Authentic Taste of Awadhi Cuisine: Prayagraj is known for its rich and diverse culinary offerings that contain authentic Awadhi cuisine. Apart from the street food that includes Kachori and Sabzi, Lassi, Chaat, Gulab Jamun, Masala Churmura, Dahi Bhalla, and Tandoori Chai are some delicacies to die for!

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your tickets and plan your spiritual yet uniquely beautiful journey now!

