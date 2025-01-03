January 2025 is gifting us a rare and much-awaited opportunity for a long weekend, thanks to the festival of Sankranti. With January 11th and 12th falling on Saturday and Sunday, and January 14th marking Sankranti, all you need is a leave on the 13th (Monday) and 15th (Wednesday) to unlock a five-day getaway! If you’re looking to step out of Visakhapatnam and indulge your wanderlust, here are five perfect travel ideas to consider:

1. Jaipur

This Sankranti, Jaipur transforms into an aurora of colours as kites fill its skies. The Jaipur Kite Festival, hosted annually by the Rajasthan Tourism Department, is a must-visit during this season. Held at the picturesque Jal Mahal, the festival invites enthusiasts for exciting kite wars and friendly kite-flying sessions.

Beyond kites, Jaipur’s culinary delights like Gajak, Til ke Laddu, and the fiber sweet Feeni add flavour to the festivities. Arrive early, and you can also catch the Bikaner Camel Festival (until January 12th), a unique celebration of Rajasthan’s cultural charm.

2. Chilika Lake

If peaceful landscapes and wildlife excite you, Odisha’s Chilika Lake is the perfect pick. Asia’s largest brackish water lagoon is a haven for migratory birds like flamingos and pelicans during winter season, which means now is the best time to visit it.

While you’re there, visit the 200-year-old Rambha Palace, now a luxury resort. If you’re willing to shell out a few extra days, you can extend your trip to include the beaches of Puri or the architectural marvels of Konark for an unforgettable experience.

3. Prayagraj

For a once-in-a-lifetime experience, head to Prayagraj, where the Maha Kumbh Mela takes place from January 13 to February 26. This massive spiritual gathering sees millions of pilgrims converge at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

The auspicious Shahi Snan dates, including Paush Purnima (January 13) and Makar Sankranti (January 14), fall during the long weekend. Witness the grandeur of the royal baths, join the ceremonial dips at Sangam, and soak in the spiritual fervour. Cultural performances, folk dances, and philosophical discourses make this an enriching experience.

4. Rann of Kutch

In Gujarat, the Great Rann of Kutch transforms into a dreamlike white desert during the Rann Utsav, celebrated from November to February. This vibrant festival showcases Kutch’s rich heritage through music, dance, and local crafts.

Indulge in camel safaris, enjoy cultural events, and savour authentic Gujarati cuisine. With Dhordo village hosting a stunning tent city for visitors, this unique festival promises memories that last a lifetime.

5. Amritsar

Celebrate Punjab’s beloved festival, Lohri, on 13 January, in the heart of its culture—Amritsar. The Golden Temple shines brighter than ever during this time, offering a soulful experience with hymns and lights.

Alternatively, Ludhiana’s Ludhiana Da Mela captures the festive spirit with Punjabi food, games, cultural performances, kite flying, and a grand bonfire. A trip to Punjab during Lohri is a delightful immersion into its lively traditions.

While Sankranti often calls for family gatherings and homely celebrations, this long weekend offers a chance to explore new horizons. From Jaipur’s kite-filled skies to the beautiful Chilika Lake, these travel ideas from Visakhapatnam promise a refreshing break from routine. So pack your bags, and make this festive season a travel story to cherish!

