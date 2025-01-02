As the calendar flips to 2025, the people of Visakhapatnam have a lot on their wishlists for the city for the new year! From better infrastructure to new experiences, citizens have voiced their hopes and dreams for the City of Destiny. We took to Instagram to gather these suggestions, and here’s what users said:

1. Enhanced Entertainment Experiences

One of the most echoed wishes was for new entertainment options.

@abhiucantbe expressed a longing for an actual IMAX theatre, bringing cutting-edge cinematic experiences to the city.

expressed a longing for an actual IMAX theatre, bringing cutting-edge cinematic experiences to the city. Similarly, @vinod_vikram_chowdary dreamed of beach shacks to unwind and enjoy the coastal vibe.

dreamed of beach shacks to unwind and enjoy the coastal vibe. And from @venkatvarunvarmakanumuri came a desire to see Tollywood make its mark in Vizag, potentially making it a hub for the Telugu film industry.

2. Global Shopping Brands

Fashionistas have spoken! @devanshi_chauhan._ wished for global brands like H&M, Zara, and Sephora to set up shop in Vizag. With these stores, the city could elevate its shopping scene to international standards.

3. Better Education and Job Opportunities

The city’s growth depends on its education and employment landscape. Suggestions included:

@navuduri’s comprehensive wishlist for new educational institutes like NIPER, aviation and med-tech universities, and private universities with reputed standards.

comprehensive wishlist for new educational institutes like NIPER, aviation and med-tech universities, and private universities with reputed standards. Several users, including @chishty151 and @the_good__boyy , highlighted the pressing need for more non-IT jobs, while @sindhooridorai22 wished for more IT companies in Vizag.

and , highlighted the pressing need for more non-IT jobs, while wished for more IT companies in Vizag. @anjulawry also pointed out the importance of diverse employment opportunities and shops to make the city more dynamic.

4. Improved Public Transport and Infrastructure

Better connectivity and smoother commutes featured prominently in the wishlist:

@school_traveler99 , @street. .rider. .56 , and @prem.velagada advocated for a metro system in Vizag, citing its potential to ease traffic woes and modernize urban transport.

, , and advocated for a metro system in Vizag, citing its potential to ease traffic woes and modernize urban transport. Electric buses were another suggestion by @school_traveler99 , highlighting the need for eco-friendly transportation.

, highlighting the need for eco-friendly transportation. Wide roads, as mentioned by @sam52tt, would further improve the city’s infrastructure.

5. A Cleaner, Greener Vizag

Civic sense and cleanliness were top priorities:

@padma6737 and @sridhar.bommana emphasized the importance of waste management, proper garbage disposal, and responsible citizen behavior, including respecting traffic rules and avoiding honking.

and emphasized the importance of waste management, proper garbage disposal, and responsible citizen behavior, including respecting traffic rules and avoiding honking. @manindraharsha and @sax_sanjay hoped for cleaner streets, better waste segregation, and the removal of polluting diesel autos from the roads.

and hoped for cleaner streets, better waste segregation, and the removal of polluting diesel autos from the roads. Clean beaches were a recurring theme, with @devanshi_chauhan._ and @padma6737 yearning for pollution-free shores that bring back Vizag’s natural beauty.

6. Big Tech in Vizag

One exciting dream for 2025 was @prasanth_chekuri’s wish to see tech giant Google establish a presence in the city. Such a development would put Vizag on the global tech map and open up numerous job opportunities.

Here’s hoping that 2025 brings Visakhapatnam closer to these dreams. After all, it’s the collective wishes and efforts of its citizens that will shape the city’s destiny. Cheers to a brighter, better Vizag in the new year!

