As a new year begins, it is time to list out new ambitions, goals, and resolutions. But if the thought makes you scratch your head, why not seek inspiration for your 2025 checklist from individuals who have overcome obstacles, and achieved extraordinary milestones. These five remarkable local achievers from Visakhapatnam have not only made their mark in their respective fields but also serve as powerful reminders of the heights that hard work and determination can reach. Here are their inspiring stories:

1. Nitish Kumar Reddy: Vizag’s Rising Cricket Star

Nitish Kumar Reddy has been the talk of the town for his phenomenal journey in cricket throughout 2024. The Vizag-born all-rounder had an outstanding performance in the IPL, where his contributions for SunRisers Hyderabad were pivotal in leading the team to the finals. Scoring 303 runs in the tournament, with a highest score of 76*, Reddy earned his maiden call-up to the Indian T20 squad during Bangladesh’s tour of India. His stellar performances continued with 90 runs in three matches, paving the way for his inclusion in the Test squad during India’s tour of Australia.

Reddy’s breakthrough moment came during the Boxing Day Test, where he converted his initial struggles into a maiden international century. As the highest run scorer for India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Reddy has amassed 293 runs in six innings, replacing Hardik Pandya in the series.

However, Nitish’s journey to success was far from easy. Coming from a middle-class family, his father took voluntary retirement from Hindustan Zinc to stay in Vizag and nurture his son’s cricketing dreams. Despite financial hardships and criticism from relatives, his father’s unwavering belief in Nitish’s potential paid off. Reflecting on his struggles, Nitish shared in a Cricinfo interview how the humiliation faced by his father became his greatest motivation: “That always pushed me; no one has to humiliate my father again.” His inspiring journey stands as a testament to resilience, hard work, and family support.

Nitish Kumar Reddy is of the local achievers from Visakhapatnam whose works made the most noise in 2024!

New Year Resolution Idea: Take inspiration from Nitish’s perseverance and his commitment to his family. Make 2025 the year you honor your roots and set ambitious goals to make your loved ones proud.

2. Mahila Manovikas: Redefining Records with Crochet Squares

In an extraordinary feat, Visakhapatnam hosted a Guinness World Records event spearheaded by Mahila Manovikas, a group led by Madhavi Suribhatla. This initiative saw 450 participants, aged 6 to 86, come together to create a staggering 58,112 crochet squares, earning the Guinness World Record for the “Largest Display of Crochet Squares.”

Madhavi Suribhatla, a homemaker with a mission to inspire, believes that “every homemaker can be a record-breaker.” The group’s effort far surpassed the typical requirement of 20,000 squares for a Guinness record. Their accomplishment not only showcased the power of community collaboration but also put Visakhapatnam on the global map for creativity and teamwork.

New Year Resolution Idea: Let 2025 be the year you explore creativity in a collaborative way. Engage in a group activity, be it art, fitness, or community service, and aim to achieve something memorable together.

3. Vallabhajosyula Sriramulu: Age is Just a Number

Vallabhajosyula Sriramulu, a 101-year-old war veteran, defied all odds by winning three gold medals at the World Masters Athletics Championship held in Gothenburg, Sweden. Competing in the 100+ age category, Sriramulu triumphed in the javelin throw, discus throw, and shot put, making him a global inspiration.

Born in Machilipatnam in 1923, Sriramulu served in the Royal Indian Navy during World War II and later worked with the Dredging Corporation of India (DCI) before retiring in Visakhapatnam. His rigorous daily routine includes weight training and 18-kilometer race walks on alternate days, a regimen many younger athletes would find challenging. Over the years, he has amassed a treasure trove of medals: 15 gold, five silver, and two bronze in Asian competitions, along with eight gold and three silver in World Championships.

Remarkably, Sriramulu has never used a walking stick, further exemplifying his mantra that age is merely a number. His achievements are a reminder of the limitless possibilities of perseverance and discipline.

New Year Resolution Idea: Take inspiration from Sriramulu’s fitness journey and vow to prioritize your health and physical activity in 2025. Remember, it’s never too late to start.

4. Hanitha Vemulapaty: Defying Odds to Join Civil Services

Hanitha Vemulapaty’s story is one of sheer determination and resilience. Diagnosed with transverse myelitis at 18, she became paraplegic within four hours, forcing her to drop out of IIT Kharagpur and confront immense physical and emotional challenges. Despite these setbacks, Hanitha rebuilt her life with the unwavering support of her family and mentor, Sri Ramadutha Swamy.

In April 2024, Hanitha secured the 887th rank in the Union Public Service Commission’s (UPSC) Civil Services Examination. Reflecting on her journey, she shared how her guru encouraged her to pursue education and aim for UPSC, giving her a renewed purpose in life. “UPSC lends a person the ability to give back and serve society. For me, it’s been a long journey that motivated me to regain strength,” she said.

Her story is not just about academic success but also about overcoming depression, finding purpose, and transforming adversity into opportunity. Hanitha’s journey is a shining example of how perseverance can conquer even the most insurmountable odds. Hanitha is among the 43 individuals from Telugu states to have cracked India’s toughest exam, making her a remarkable addition to this list of local achievers from Visakhapatnam.

New Year Resolution Idea: Hanitha’s story reminds us to turn setbacks into comebacks. Resolve to persevere through life’s challenges and take the first step towards your dreams in 2025.

5. Moka Vijay Kumar: The Millet Artist of India

Visakhapatnam-based artist Moka Vijay Kumar has revolutionized the art world with his unique millet-based creations. Recognized as an IBR Achiever by the India Book of Records 2024, Vijay Kumar has crafted 50 portraits of notable personalities, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, using millets. His dedication to raising awareness about millet’s nutritional benefits and societal issues has earned him national and international acclaim.

His millet artworks were showcased at the G20 Summit in Visakhapatnam and Delhi, and he presented pieces to agriculture ministers from 38 countries. One of his latest works addresses women’s safety, demonstrating his commitment to creating art that evokes emotions and sparks conversations.

Vijay Kumar’s artistry is a powerful blend of creativity and advocacy, proving that art can inspire change and awareness.

New Year Resolution Idea: Let 2025 be the year of sustainable creativity. Explore unique ways to combine your hobbies with social impact, just like Vijay Kumar uses millet art to promote awareness and health.

These five remarkable local achievers from Visakhapatnam have set the bar high for 2025 with their grit, determination, and innovative contributions. From breaking world records to overcoming personal adversities, their journeys inspire us to dream bigger and work harder. As we step into the new year, let their stories fuel your resolutions and remind you that with passion and perseverance, anything is possible.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such inspiring articles.