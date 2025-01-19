A massive fire broke out at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh on 19 January when two cylinders exploded in one of the tents. The fire spread soon to other tents with thick smoke billowing from the spot. The fire reportedly engulfed over 200 tents. However, according to officials no casualty was reported.

According to a statement issued by the government, fire broke out following explosion of LPG cylinders in the 19 sector the mela.

Fire tenders were pressed into service immediately to extinguishing the flames. The situation, at present, is said to be under control.

Relief and rescue operations were on at the venue.

Began on 13 January, the Maha Kumbh Mela has been drawing pilgrims in large numbers since the day one and the rush is likely to swell in the days to come. It continues till 26 February.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and took stock of the situation at Maha Kumbh Mela and enquired him about relief operations for the fire.

