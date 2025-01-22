Ever wondered what it feels like to walk through history, where the air is thick with stories of a bygone era and every corner whispers secrets of abandonment? Ghost towns in India offer a unique blend of mystery, tragedy, and resilience, making them perfect destinations for those who love uncovering the past. From the haunting ruins of Dhanushkodi to the intriguing legends of Kuldhara, these abandoned towns are ideal for adventurers in Vizag seeking to expand their travel horizons.

Here are six ghost towns that deserve a spot on your next travel itinerary.

1. Dhanushkodi, Tamil Nadu

Nestled at the southern tip of Pamban Island, Dhanushkodi was once a bustling town until a devastating cyclone in 1964 reduced it to ruins. Flanked by the Bay of Bengal and the Indian Ocean, the town offers an eerie yet stunning view of nature’s power.

The ruins, including a church and a railway station, stand as silent witnesses to the tragedy. Mythology adds an intriguing layer to this ghost town, as it is believed to be the starting point of the bridge (Rama Setu) that Lord Rama built to reach Lanka. Walking through its deserted streets feels like stepping into a post-apocalyptic world, with the sound of waves adding a surreal soundtrack.

2. Sidhpur, Gujarat

Known as the “Kashi of the West,” Sidhpur is steeped in mythological significance, being the site where Parasurama is said to have performed his mother’s last rites. But it’s not just its spiritual legacy that draws visitors—it’s also the grand pastel-hued mansions of the Vohrawad area. Once home to the prosperous Dawoodi Bohra community, these European-inspired mansions are now mostly abandoned, with their owners having moved abroad. Today, the deserted streets offer a glimpse into the town’s once-flourishing past, with the annual Sidhpur Camel Festival adding a lively touch to its melancholic charm.

3. Lakhpat, Gujarat

At the edge of Kutch lies Lakhpat, a town that once thrived as a bustling port city. An earthquake in 1819 altered the course of the Indus River, leading to its abandonment. Surrounded by 7 km of fort walls, the ruins of Lakhpat’s houses and temples tell the tale of a vibrant town lost to nature’s fury.

The desolate expanse of land, the serene views of the Great Rann, and the unpolluted skies make it an excellent spot for stargazing. For travelers from Vizag, it’s a reminder of how landscapes and livelihoods can shift dramatically over time

4. Kuldhara, Rajasthan

Just 20 km from Jaisalmer, Kuldhara is a ghost village steeped in mystery. Legend has it that in the 19th century, the Paliwal Brahmins who lived here abandoned the village overnight to escape the tyranny of a local ruler who sought to forcefully marry the village head’s daughter. Before leaving, they cursed the village, ensuring it would remain uninhabited forever.

Today, Kuldhara’s mud houses and crumbling walls stand as eerie reminders of its sudden desertion. Walking through its streets feels like being part of an unsolved mystery, with the desert wind adding to its haunting allure.

5. Fatehpur Sikri, Uttar Pradesh

A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Fatehpur Sikri was the capital of the Mughal Empire in the 16th century under Emperor Akbar. However, the lack of a reliable water source led to its abandonment shortly after its construction.

Despite being deserted, the city remains an architectural marvel, showcasing masterpieces like the Buland Darwaza and Jama Masjid. Exploring Fatehpur Sikri is like flipping through the pages of Mughal history, making it a must-visit for history buffs.

6. Chettinad, Tamil Nadu

Once a thriving hub of maritime trade, Chettinad is now a town frozen in time. Known for its affluent Chettiyar community, who built elaborate mansions filled with intricate artifacts, the town is mostly abandoned today.

Spread across 75 villages, Chettinad’s ornate mansions offer a glimpse into a prosperous past. While many of these homes are closed to the public, a few have been turned into heritage hotels, giving visitors a chance to experience their grandeur. For those from Vizag seeking a mix of history and luxury, Chettinad is an intriguing stop.

Exploring these ghost towns is like stepping into a time machine, where every ruin and every street tells a story of resilience, loss, and transformation. From Dhanushkodi’s windswept shores to Kuldhara’s eerie silence, these destinations offer an unforgettable mix of history and mystery.

