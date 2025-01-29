In a major tragedy, 15 devotees died and over 100 sustained injuries in a stampede at Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh in the early hours of 29 January. Being the most auspicious day, devotees in huge numbers, removing barricades, moved forward to take a bath at the holy sangamam and it resulted in a stampede.

According to reports, the incident occurred in Sector 2 and the death toll is likely to go up. The injured were taken to hospitals and the condition of several devotees is said to be critical. In wake of the tragedy, the officials concerned announced cancellation of ‘amrutha snanam’ schedule.

Ten days prior to the stampede, massive fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela when two cylinders exploded in one of the tents. The fire spread soon to other tents with thick smoke billowing from the spot. The fire reportedly engulfed over 200 tents. However, no casualty was reported.

Began on 13 January, the Maha Kumbh Mela has been drawing pilgrims in large numbers since the day one and the rush is likely to swell in the days to come. It continues till 26 February.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu