Entertainment is at the tip of our fingertips, thanks to the latest developments in technology. You can select different kinds of genres, such as thriller, romcom, crime, or action, and get the new and intriguing titles on various OTT platforms. This week has some promising OTT releases, such as the digital release of Marvel’s Thunderbolts*, which features Florence Pugh, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan in lead roles, The Thursday Murder Club where four retirees solve cold cases for fun and find themselves amidst danger, and Songs Of Paradise, which tells the story of the first female singer at Radio Kashmir. Here are 5 more new OTT movies and web series releases that you can add to your watchlist this week!

1. Half CA Season 2

Archie Mehta and Niraj Goyal are at two different phases in life, but both of them have the same goal in mind, which is to become chartered accountants. While Archie begins her articleship at a strict firm, and Niraj is focusing on clearing CA, this drama series.

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Streaming from: August 27th

2. Day of Reckoning

A struggling sheriff teams up with a US marshal to capture a female outlaw, Emily Rusk. On the other hand, tensions rise when Emily’s violent husband-lead gang approaches the trio.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 28th

3. My Dead Friend Zoe

Merit is a US Army veteran who is struggling with PTSD and keeps seeing her friend Zoe, who has died in the line of duty. She is perfectly happy with the unusual relationship of seeing Zoe. The movie takes an emotional turn when Merit’s grandfather’s dementia worsens, she is forced to come out of her bubble.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: August 28th

4. Better Man

This biographical musical drama film surrounds the journey of British pop icon Robbie Williams, as an anthropomorphic chimpanzee, reflecting his view of being a performing monkey.

OTT Platform: Lionsgate Play

Streaming from: August 29th

5. Karate Kid: Legend

Li Fong, a young prodigy moves to New York city from Beijing and swears to quit martial arts. The stakes become high when he is confronted by the local champion, Conor. This movie is set three years after the 6th season of Cobra Kai, connecting the 2010 movie and the original saga.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: August 30th

With these 5 more new OTT movies and web series releases, your entertainment for the week is sorted! So, what are you waiting for? Clear your schedules, and start streaming these electrifying titles now!

Also read: Dive into the Unexpected: Explore These Unique Horror Films for a Fresh Experience!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment recommendations.