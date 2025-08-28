The Electric Loco Shed (ELS), Visakhapatnam, has become the first shed in the East Coast Railway (ECoR) Zone to commission Kavach, the indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System (TCAS). The first locomotive fitted with the advanced system was flagged off from the shed on Tuesday.

Kavach is part of Indian Railways’ mission to achieve zero-accident train operations. The state-of-the-art technology is designed to prevent collisions by relaying real-time signal information directly into the loco pilot’s cabin. It ensures seamless data exchange between station interlocking systems and locomotives through secure wireless communication, while RFID tags on tracks provide precise locomotive positioning, explained K. Saandeep, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division.

ELS, Visakhapatnam, has been allotted 186 locomotive sets with Kavach units for commissioning. To support this, the shed has developed a 600-metre Kavach-compatible test track and installed a ‘station Kavach’ system for extensive trials.

Waltair Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Lalit Bohra inaugurated the new ‘station Kavach’ facility and flagged off the first Kavach-commissioned WAP-7 locomotive.

Some of the key features of Kavach include automatic protection against head-on collisions, prevention of signal-passing violations and overspeeding incidents, real-time updates on signals and interlocking displayed in the pilot’s cabin, automatic regulation of train speed in accordance with signal aspects, reliable, encrypted wireless communication for uninterrupted data exchange, and enhanced operational safety and pilot assistance, even at higher speeds.

With its commissioning at Visakhapatnam, the Railways has taken a significant step forward in integrating indigenous technology to ensure safer and more efficient train operations.

