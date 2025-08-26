Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Visakhapatnam on August 29 for the much-anticipated launch of the hop-on hop-off (HOHO) buses, an electric double-decker bus service for tourists exploring Vizag. District Collector M N Harendhira Prasad, during a review meeting on 25 August 2025, confirmed that the Chief Minister will arrive at 11 am and later attend the programme at Novotel Varun Beach.

The HOHO service will roll out with two electric double-decker buses, designed to give tourists a smarter way to experience the city. The routes will link Visakhapatnam’s signature coastal attractions, with stops including RK Beach, Kailasagiri, the cluster of museums along Beach Road, Rushikonda Beach, Thotlakonda and others. Passengers will be able to on-board and off-board at their convenience, making sightseeing more flexible. Adding a unique touch, the service will also feature specially designed merchandise, giving visitors a keepsake of their experience.

Once the launch is complete, the Chief Minister will turn to inaugurating a series of Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) projects, before joining the National Sports Day celebrations. His schedule also includes presenting prizes at the Amaravati Championship Cup, hosted at the Andhra University Engineering College grounds.

For Vizag, the launch of the hop-on hop-off buses marks the city’s entry into a select league of Indian cities offering eco-friendly sightseeing options through HOHO service.

