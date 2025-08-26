If you’re in Vizag and looking for a quick yet refreshing getaway, Koraput in Odisha is a destination waiting to be discovered. Located about 200 kms from Vizag (which can be covered with a few hours’ drive or train ride) this picturesque region is known for its awe-inspiring hills, misty valleys, tribal culture, and untouched natural beauty. Unlike crowded tourist hotspots, Koraput offers a mix of serenity, adventure, and cultural depth that makes it a must-visit destination. Here are six reasons why you should put Koraput on your list of places to travel to from Vizag.

1. Scenic Train Journey Through the Eastern Ghats

One of the most notable parts of travelling from Vizag to Koraput is the breathtaking train ride through the Eastern Ghats. You can take either the Visakhapatnam to Koraput Passenger (58358) or the Visakhapatnam to Kirandul Passenger (58501), both of which run daily, and will take you through winding tracks cut through lush forests, tunnels, and valleys, giving you panoramic views of waterfalls, hills, and tribal hamlets along the way.

2. The Peaceful Hills and Valleys

Koraput sits at an elevation of 600 to 1500 meters, which blesses it with a cool climate and refreshing air. The rolling hills, green valleys, and misty mornings make it a paradise for nature lovers, with hills like the Onukudelli, Jalaput, Chandri, Deomali and more. Whether you’re into trekking, photography, or simply enjoying nature, Koraput’s quiet landscapes are irresistible.

3. Rich Tribal Culture and Traditions

Being part of one of the highly populated tribal belts of India, Koraput is home to many communities that have preserved their unique traditions, art, and lifestyle. Visiting Koraput gives you a chance to witness buzzing weekly markets like the Kunduli Bazar, tribal crafts, traditional music and dance and tribal festivals like Parab. It’s a cultural immersion that you won’t find in mainstream tourist spots.

4. Deomali – Odisha’s Highest Peak

For trekkers, hikers or adventure seekers, Deomali, the highest peak of Odisha, located close to Koraput, is sure to elevate your excitement. Trekking up an altitude of about 1672 meters, the hill rewards you with stunning 360-degree views of the Eastern Ghats. The peak is perfect for sunrise or sunset lovers and makes for an unforgettable outdoor adventure.

5. Temples with History and Spiritual Aura

Koraput is also known for its temples, including the famous Jagannath Temple, which is open to all and the Gupteswar Cave Temple dedicated to lord Shiva. Inside the cave, devotees can witness a huge Shiva Linga, which is said to be growing in size.

A trip from Vizag to Koraput is an exploration of nature, culture, and adventure all rolled into one. So, the next time you’re craving a weekend escape or a short holiday, skip the usual tourist destinations and head towards Koraput.

Also read: How well do you know Visakhapatnam? Test your Vizag GK with this quiz

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more such articles.