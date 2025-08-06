If your ideal getaway involves chasing waterfalls, gazing out from viewpoints that stretch all the way to the horizon, or wandering through forest trails with the occasional glimpse of wildlife, then a trip to the Nallamala Hills might just be what you’re looking for. Located in the Telugu states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, this vast and relatively untouched forested expanse is part of the Eastern Ghats and is one of South India’s most rewarding escapes for nature lovers and adventurers alike.

What Makes the Nallamala Hills Special?

The Nallamala Hills stretch over an area of approximately 16,000 square kilometres, with an average elevation of 700 metres above sea level. They spread across several districts — Kurnool, Prakasam, Guntur, Nellore, and Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh, and Mahabubnagar, Nalgonda, and Khammam in Telangana. The hills are home to the Nallamala Forest, part of which lies within the Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve — India’s largest tiger reserve.

Apart from its rich biodiversity and dense forest cover, the region is dotted with waterfalls, trekking trails, serene lakes, ancient temples, and panoramic viewpoints. If you’re travelling from Visakhapatnam, the Nallamala Hills lie around 530 km away, making them perfect for a long weekend road trip or a curated nature escape.

Here are some must-visit spots that showcase the diverse offerings of the Nallamala Hills:

1. Ethipothala Falls

One of the region’s most captivating natural spectacles, Ethipothala Falls is a 70-feet-high cascade located in Palnadu district, Andhra Pradesh. The waterfall is formed by the confluence of three streams — Chandravanka Vagu, Nakkala Vagu, and Tummala Vagu — and flows into the Krishna River.

Just 11 km from the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam, the falls are best enjoyed from a specially designed viewpoint on an adjacent hillock developed by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Department.

Location: Thallapalle, Palnadu District

2. Octopus View Point

Located along the Hyderabad–Srisailam Highway, this viewpoint offers a spellbinding aerial view of the Krishna River and surrounding hillscapes. The name “Octopus View Point” comes from the way the river splits and curls through the valleys, resembling the limbs of an octopus from above.

Situated near Domalpenta and falling under the Amarabad Tiger Reserve, this spot is a photographer’s delight and a must-visit stop for those en route to Srisailam.

Location: Nallamala Hill Ranges, Mahabubnagar District

3. Nagarjunasagar-Srisailam Tiger Reserve

Spread across 3,728 square kilometres, this is India’s largest tiger reserve, straddling the districts of Nandyal, Prakasam, Palnadu, Nalgonda, and Mahabubnagar. The reserve is a haven for a variety of wildlife including tigers, leopards, sloth bears, and many species of deer and birds.

Among its many attractions is a Jungle Safari located 1.5 km from Thummalabailu Chenchu Gudem in the core area. The safari route covers 8 km through dense forest terrain. Visitors can also enjoy:

Nature trails

Trekking

Bird and butterfly watching

Archery

Heritage walks

This reserve is also culturally significant, being part of the historical Nagarjuna Konda region associated with Buddhist heritage.

Location: Pedachama

4. Srisailam Dam

Built across the Krishna River amidst the Nallamala Hills, the Srisailam Dam is not only an engineering marvel but also a picturesque destination. It is the second largest hydroelectric project in India and supports both irrigation and flood control.

The dam is located just 13 km from the holy town of Srisailam, which houses the famous Mallikarjuna Temple — one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India. The view of the massive dam structure flanked by verdant hills and the Krishna River’s expanse is mesmerizing, especially when the crest gates are opened.

Location: Near Srisailam, Andhra Pradesh

5. Cumbum Lake

Also known as Cumbum Tank, this man-made reservoir is among the largest in Asia, dating back to the Vijayanagara era. It was built more than 450 years ago by Princess Varadharajamma (Ruchidevi), wife of King Sri Krishnadevaraya.

Formed by damming the Gundlakamma and Jampaleru rivers, the lake stretches 7 km in length and 3.5 km in width. The tranquil setting and historical significance of this lake make it an ideal spot for a quiet day of exploration or a scenic stop on your way through Prakasam district.

Location: Cumbum, Prakasam District

6. Trekking in the Nallamala Forest

The Nallamala region is a trekker’s paradise. From short nature trails to more rigorous multi-day hikes, the forest offers a wide range of options depending on your level of expertise. The thick canopy, gurgling brooks, and occasional waterfalls make every trail an immersive nature experience.

Wildlife sightings, including elephants, deer, and myriad bird species, add to the thrill of trekking here. However, given the forest’s density and the presence of wildlife, it is highly recommended to trek with a local guide or join a certified trekking group.

A trip to Nallamala Hills is an immersion into India’s wilderness, heritage, and scenic splendour. Whether you’re travelling solo, with friends, or family, there’s something in this vast landscape that will stay with you long after you return.

