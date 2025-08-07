The TDP-led lead alliance, which enjoys a clear majority in the GVMC, won nine out of ten posts, while the YSRCP captured one in the standing panel polls held on 6 August.

Nine TDP corporators, one from BJP and 10 YSRCP corporators filed nomination papers for the 10 posts.

Springing a surprise, Padma Reddy of YSRCP defeated Routhu Srinivas of the alliance by one vote.

The TDP-led alliance, which was confident of a clean sweep, failed to win all the posts. Cross-voting is said to be the cause for the defeat of Srinivas.

While voting was held from 10 am to 2 pm, counting was taken up immediately after the completion of the voting process.

According to GVMC Commissioner Ketan Garg, who announced the results in the night, 92 out of 97 corporators exercised their franchise at the standing panel polls. The winners are: Neelima Konatala, G Kavitha, D V Rameswara Rao, M Hemalatha, S Vasantha, G Lavanya, M Chinathalli, Triveni Varaprasada Rao, M Mutyalu, and Padma Reddy.

This article is written by Senior Journalist Lakkoju Nagesh Babu