The State Cabinet, at its meeting held on 6 August, approved the much-awaited ‘free bus travel for women’ scheme. Named as ‘Stree Shakti’, the populist scheme will be implemented from 15 August all over the State. Giving details of the scheme, I&PR Minister Kolusu Parthasarathy said that women can have a free ride in 75 per cent of buses. Free travel in buses for women would be allowed in all Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, Metro Express, and Express buses.

Free travel for women was one among the promises guaranteed by the TDP-led alliance during the campaign for the 2024 general elections.

To keep its word, the alliance party, after taking the reins, had entrusted a team of authorities with the task of studying the implementation of the scheme in the neighbouring States of Telangana and Karnataka.

The government, based on the report, started working on its implementation and at last, all is set for the free buses travel for women.

The experiment was first made in Delhi, and other States like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka and Telangana have followed it as it proved to be a bright idea to get votes.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.