A road accident claimed the life of a lorry driver near Pendurthi on National Highway 16 on the afternoon of 6 August 2025. According to Pendurthi Traffic Sub-Inspector Narasingaraju, the deceased has been identified as Rakesh Kumar (45), a native of Kanshiramnagar in Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar was en route from Anakapalle to Anandapuram, driving a container-loaded lorry. Near the Saripalli flyover, where road construction had been stalled, he reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. The lorry hit a divider, veered off course, crashed into a roadside guardrail and an electric pole, and came to a halt only after severe impact.

Due to the vehicle’s high speed, the passenger-side door flung open, and Kumar was thrown nearly 80 feet from the lorry. He sustained a fatal head injury and died on the spot.

Traffic police, led by SI Narasingaraju, reached the location promptly and inspected the scene. The body was sent to King George Hospital (KGH) for a postmortem. Authorities confirmed that the victim’s family has been notified.

Teenagers Caught in Ganja Smuggling Attempt in Anakapalle

In a separate incident the same day, two juveniles were caught transporting ganja in Anakapalle. At a press conference, DSP Sravani revealed that the accused, include a 16-year-old from Munchangiputtu in Alluri Seetharamaraju district.

The 16-year-old had reportedly become addicted to drugs and bad habits while working as an auto driver. He agreed with a man from Chennai, who resides in Kilagada, to smuggle ganja in exchange for money.

On 5 August, the boy, along with his friend and the man from Chennai, procured ganja from Koligondi in Odisha and attempted to transport it to Chennai in an auto-rickshaw. However, during a routine police check at Kunchangi (Anakapalle mandal), the three were caught and tried to flee but eventually the police managed to apprehend two of the boys, while the Chennai-based mastermind escaped and remains at large.

Rural Sub-Inspector Ravikumar confirmed that the seized ganja has been taken into custody and that a case has been registered. A search operation is underway to locate the absconding accused.

Also read: Vizag News Updates: Police destroy over 8,600 acres of illegal ganja plantations

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.